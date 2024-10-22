Tow Truck Accidentally Kidnaps 13-Year-Old Who Fell Asleep In Repossessed Vehicle

Typically, when there is a kidnapping story on the news it is some horrendous story of an evil person with nefarious purposes. However, what about an accidental kidnapping? Doesn't sound realistic does it? Well, for one man it was absolutely the case. A tow truck driver accidentally kidnaps a 13-year-old in a shocking story. Hold on to your hats, this is one heck of a story.

Tow Truck Driver Accidentally Kidnaps Teen

You may be thinking to yourself, how in the world does someone accidentally kidnap another person? Well, 13-year-old Mario Mustata fell asleep in his family's car, and slept through the entire process of it being towed. Talk about being tired!

Mario's family was taking a road trip and they were staying at the Baymont Inn and Suites when they noticed that their car and son were both missing the next morning. PEOPLE Magazine shared that the boy's parents called the Lakewood Police Department in Denver, Colorado and reported their car stolen and their child along with it.

A public information officer shared "Our sergeant in charge made the quick decision to treat this as a legitimate kidnapping and quickly gathered all available LPD resources." After all, it is not everyday that a tow truck driver accidentally kidnaps someone.

Although the family had feared that their car was stolen, it turns out it was actually repossessed. PEOPLE shared that "An hour later after the initial kidnapping reports, the vehicle and child were found 12 miles from the hotel in an impound lot in Denver's Globeville neighborhood."

A Day That Teen Will Never Forget

Imagine falling asleep in the back of your parent's car and then waking up in an impound lot. You have no idea where you are or how you got there. That is exactly what happened to Mario Mustata. His parents shared that Mario had "been up playing Fortnight all night." No wonder he was so tired!

Luckily, when the police found him he was safe and sound, even if he was a little bit shaken. Not as shaken as the tow truck driver when he found out he had accidentally kidnapped someone. John Romero, the public information office said, "The driver of the tow truck was just as shocked when we informed him that a boy was in the back seat."

He continues that he has "never seen anything like this before." So there you have it, a tow truck driver accidentally kidnaps a teenage boy. A boy who was so weak from exhaustion from video gaming that he didn't wake up while being towed. It was an honest mistake and a truly one-of-a-kind story.