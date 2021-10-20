Tour Diaries: Harper Grae On Life on the Road and the Joy of Selling Her Own Merch

This article is part of our ongoing series, Tour Diaries, which explores artists' experiences on the road -- from the bus to the stage.

Singer-songwriter Harper Grae has been on a steady rise since the release of her 2017 debut album Break Your Crowns. A member of CMT's Next Women of Country class of 2021, Grae's fearless and vivid storytelling shines through on songs such as "Monster," "Wanna Wear A Dress" and "I Think About You."

Now, the Alabama native is once again bringing her music directly to the fans while on tour with Josh Kelley.

Wide Open Country caught up with Grae to chat about life on the road, favorite tour memories and connecting with fans both onstage and from behind the merch table.

Wide Open Country: What's your favorite part of being on tour?

Harper Grae: I absolutely LOVE talking to everyone after the show. One of my favorite parts is selling my own merch on these tour dates next to Josh Kelley because it gives me the chance to talk to everyone.

WOC: How do you stay comfortable on the road? Do you have any pre-show self-care routines?

HG: I love to travel, so I am naturally comfortable on the road, but I do love to pre-pack healthy snacks, as well as make sure I have a gym at the hotels I am staying at. Working out is such a huge part of my mental health, so it's a necessity on the road.

WOC: How do you connect with fans while on tour?

HG: Selling my own merch! This is my chance to hear your stories and learn all the things about y'all!

WOC: Do you have a favorite or most meaningful memory of meeting with a fan on tour?

My favorite memory was hearing an entire audience sing my lyrics to "Monster" back at me. I will never forget that moment.

WOC: Favorite snack to eat on the road?

Sprite and Mr. Goodbar. This is my guilty pleasure on the road. My healthy snack is grapes packed from home and a Sprite.

Catch Harper Grae on the road at one of the tour dates below.

Harper Grae Tour Dates:

Oct. 23 - The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 29 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

Noc. 2 - City Winery - Washington, DC

Nov. 3 - City Winery - Philadelphia, PA

Nov. 5 - City Winery - New York, NY

Nov. 6 - City Winery - Boston, MA

Nov. 17 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

Nov. 18 - Hotel Cafe - Los Angeles, CA

Nov. 20 - Barboza - Seattle, WA

