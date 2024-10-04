Topless Passenger Forces Flight To Divert After Making Scene

An easyJet flight had to be diverted to Athens following an altercation. One passenger, who was allegedly drunk, decided to argue with a few others on the plane. This led to the flight crew getting involved, rushing over to try and get the tense situation under control. "To the people who are fighting, the police are waiting for us at the gate. You are only making things worse for yourself. Please sit down," the captain can be heard seeing in a clip uploaded to TikTok.

There's a lot of, uh... colorful language in the video, for sure. "Flying back to Gatwick from Antalya, plane gets diverted to Athens because of the topless guy. The other guy gets involved and ends up getting booted off as well. Big shout out to the flight attendants, who did amazing," the caption for the video reads. Well, at least it's been a bit since the last fight on a plane. ...Maybe.

"Ban them from flying for life! Charge them the money it'll now cost to juggle all flights around and delays! Silly b--ards," one TikTok user says. I think that's a reasonable punishment, actually! Harsh? Perhaps, but it would teach people to behave themselves on flights!

Flight Diverts Due To Topless Altercation

Were you expecting nudity? Well, I'm sorry to disappoint you. Sometimes, that's the nature of the beast that is casual journalism, you know? "It's only going to be a matter of time b4 they ban drinking because of melts like these who can't take thier drink !!! Jail them & they may think twice," another user comments. I love "melts." Classy usage of a unique insult!

"I would go mad if I was the pilot, you wanna fight 3000ft in the air and bounce all over the place.... Does your brain work?" For decades (centuries, really), humankind has found new ways to go against its own self-interests. Why do people lack a basic level of respect for their own sense of self-preservation? It's truly a mystery to me. But, admittedly, it makes for phenomenal content! Furthermore, are you really a vulture if you're picking the bones of disreputable people?