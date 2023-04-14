What's scarier than being caught in a twister? Being caught in multiple twisters. Fresh off his memorable turn as Hangman in last year's Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell is reportedly in talks to star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing) in Twisters, a sequel to the beloved 1996 disaster pic Twister.

Attached to direct Twisters is critical darling Lee Isaac Chung, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Director for his semi-autobiographical Arkansas family drama Minari. The sequel will pick up sometime after the events of the original film, which starred Oscar winner Helen Hunt and the late-great Bill Paxton as estranged husband-and-wife storm-chasers. Twister was a box office juggernaut in 1996, with the film's special effects considered to be groundbreaking at the time. It is not yet known whether Hunt, who most recently starred in the TV series Blindspotting, will reprise her role as Dr. Jo Harding in the sequel.

Mark L. Smith, who penned The Revenant, The Midnight Sky and the upcoming Taylor Kitsch western series American Primeval, will write the screenplay for Twisters. The original film was directed by Jan De Bont (Speed) from a script by legendary sci-fi author Michael Crichton, the mind behind Jurassic Park and Westworld.

Twisters is one of many projects Glen Powell has boarded in recent months. The in-demand actor starred opposite Jonathan Majors in the 2022 war epic Devotion, and will appear in Richard Linklater's upcoming action comedy Hitman -- which Powell also co-wrote. The Scream Queens alum made headlines last month when he was photographed on a luxurious sailboat in Australia while filming an untitled rom-com co-starring Euphoria it-girl Sydney Sweeney.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, who rose to prominence for her starring role in the 2020 miniseries Normal People, is set to play Carole King in a biopic of the celebrated singer-songwriter.

Twisters is currently in development, with an expected premiere date of Summer 2024.

