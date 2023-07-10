Glen Powell is officially a dog dad! The actor — who starred in Top Gun: Maverick among other blockbusters — introduced his brand new dog, Brisket, on social media last week. The post featured adorable photos and videos of Powell and Brisket's time together, including the actor and pup cuddling, going on outings and playing on the couch. Powell says he's hiring the pup to be his new "bodyguard."

"It's a ruff world out there, so I thought it was about time I hire a proper bodyguard," he writes. "Meet BRISKET - 1.5 pounds of raw power."

He also thanked the Labelle Foundation, where he seemingly adopted Brisket, for bringing the pup into his life.

"Thank you to @thelabellefoundation for all the incredible work you do to advocate for dogs and for making me a dad," he writes. "I can't wait to tackle all the adventures of life with this guy!"

Powell didn't share Brisket's breed, but the pup is mostly white with light tan markings on his body, face and floppy ears. It's unclear how big Brisket will grow, but as fans will see in Powell's post, he's currently small enough to easily fit into a duffle bag.

Powell's post debuting his new friend garnered plenty of comments from fans and fellow celebrities. Actress Kate Hudson wrote that she "can't handle this," and suggested Brisket come play with her dog, Gus. Actress Sarah Hyland commented "I LOVE BRISKET," while Octavia Spencer called the sweet puppy a "Yummy lil dude."

Powell also debuted Brisket's own Instagram account, @hotbrisket, which features one post of the puppy lounging comfortably.

"Freshly bathed and looking for love," the caption reads.

Powell gained prominence in television as an actor on Fox's Scream Queens from 2015-2016. He is widely known for his role in the 2022 Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

READ MORE: Dave Bautista Gets Emotional Over His Rescue Pitbull Penny