Top 10 Facts About Memorial Day And How It's Different From Veterans Day

Memorial Day is one of those holidays where we all celebrate with extravagant cookouts and a day off from work (I'm sorry if the latter doesn't apply to you)! But what do we really know about the American holiday? What secrets lie in the day's origins? Let's do a casual Top 10 about Memorial Day — nothing too fancy. The hot dogs and hamburgers can wait until after you read this list!

The basics: Memorial Day is primarily observed in America on the last Monday in May. Before 1971, it had a more "concrete" date of May 30, a tradition running from 1868 to 1970. Got that? We're not wasting a whole bullet point on something so plain.

10. Memorial Day And Veterans Day Have Entirely Different Meanings

What, did you think they were the same because you bust out that grill regardless of which one comes around? You could argue the difference is "splitting hairs," but it's important (and respectful) to have the proper information.

Per the official United Service Organizations website, Memorial Day specifically honors service members who died in military service to the nation. Veterans Day, on the other hand, honors everyone who has served or is currently serving in the United States military.

It's more than surface-level semantics, you see.

9. Memorial Day And Veterans Day Are Celebrated Differently

Believe it or not, it's more than taking advantage of the sale on that flat-screen TV you've been eyeballing for a few months.

On Memorial Day, it's tradition to visit cemeteries and memorials of those service members who are no longer with us. It's ideal to leave an American flag or flowers at the gravesites of fallen soldiers. Parades are scattered across the nation, incorporating military personnel and members of veterans' organizations. There's also a National Moment of Remembrance when people are meant to stop whatever they're doing and pause for one minute (at 3:00 PM local time) to honor those who died in service of the United States.

For Veterans Day, there's an official wreath-laying ceremony held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Otherwise, parades and special events are held to celebrate living soldiers and veterans.

8. Memorial Day Was Originally Known As 'Decoration Day'

This one will be quick, I promise!

On May 30, 1868, John A. Logan, a politician and soldier, made the first proclamation of Decoration Day. "The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land."

For a while, "Decoration Day" stuck until "Memorial Day" became the holiday's official name by federal law in 1967. By then, it had largely been all but legally acknowledged by people across the nation as Memorial Day.

7. 'Decoration Day' Is Still Celebrated In Southern Appalachia and Liberia

In Utah Mormon culture (and sprinkled throughout western Africa and the southern to central Appalachian Mountains region), Decoration Day is alive and well! It's celebrated differently among the varying cultures that still acknowledge it. However, the commonalities between cultures for Decoration Day are closer in practice than how most of the United States celebrates Memorial Day.

6. There Was An Effort By The Confederacy To Rebrand Memorial Day As 'Confederate Memorial Day'

Ah, the American Civil War. That's pretty much all I have to say about that without betraying my journalistic neutrality!

In 1868, some Southerners figured the North had appropriated "their" holiday. They wanted to highlight Confederate soldiers and preserve Confederate culture. It seems that rather than argue about it, the North shrugged their shoulders and let the South have their thing.

Fun fact on top of a fun fact: Confederate Memorial Day is observed to this day by at least 10 states. Moving on!

5. Some People Opt To Wear Remembrance Poppies

Remembrance poppies are usually produced by veterans' associations, who exchange the poppies for charitable donations used to give financial, social, and emotional support to members and veterans of the armed forces. Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae wrote a poem in 1915, "In Flanders Fields." In it, McCrae mentions the fields of poppies growing amongst soldiers' graves. That's why it's common to see people wearing poppies — real or otherwise!

4. Scholars Still Debate Over Memorial Day's 'Religious' Undertones

Robert N. Bellah was one of the first to say, "Hmm, maybe America takes Memorial Day too seriously. Y'all know this is kinda, like... cult-y, right?" (It's an essay you can read here, if you're curious!) Since then, various scholars have followed Bellah's lead, arguing whether such a concept plunges America and its citizens too far into outright nationalism.

...I can feel that I'm losing you. Fine, fine. We'll leave all the history and whatnot for another day. Hey, how about some American Memorial Day fun facts?!

