‘Top Chef’ Star Reveals She's Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Top Chef star Shirley Chung recently shared some sad news with her fans. She revealed that doctors diagnosed her with stage 4 tongue cancer.

Putting aside the sad irony of a chef getting tongue cancer, I didn't even know that was possible. But Chung says doctors found a hidden tumor under her tongue. The Top Chef star shared the news on her diagnosis on social media.

"Since last year December, I had a series of dental issues, I bit my tongue severely; I fractured my tooth and had to extract it and get an implant... we thought it was because I am a heavy teeth grinder," she wrote on Instagram. "The end of May, ulcers erupted in my mouth and my oral surgeon discovered a hidden tumor under my tongue."

"A few days later, I was diagnosed, stage 4 tongue cancer, as cancer cells also spread into my lymph nodes," Chung added.

"I was very calm when doctors delivered the news," she wrote. "As a chef, I've always thrive [sic] under pressure. I was extremely focused on getting all the tests and scans as fast as possible."

However, Chung said she finally broke down when the doctor walked her through treatment options. Doctors recommended removing her tongue as option 1.

'Top Chef' Star Talks Treatment

"I broke down, crying, trying to put thoughts together and ask questions but physically couldn't, all I heard was "option 1, surgery, 100% removal of your tongue," she recalled. She said her husband became her bedrock. However, doctors said it may be possible to treat the cancer with radiation and chemo to keep her tongue.

"Higher survival rate, or keep my tongue? I chose to keep my tongue, I am a fighter, I am a chef, I can be that unicorn too," she wrote. She said that she is now six weeks into treatment.

"I am learning, I can be strong 98% of the time, it's ok to be not ok. I have a tough long road to recovery in front of me. Your love and support will carry me through. Cheer me on, Shirley Chung 2.0 will be reborn in 2025," she concluded her post.

In response to the news, fellow Top Chef stars sent well wishes to Chung. Gregory Gourdet, a former finalist, wrote, "You are so strong and gorgeous. You have the spirit of a fighter. See you when you kick this things ass! Love you!!" Iron Chef star Alex Guarnaschelli added, "Sending you so much love. Don't be a chef at this time. Be a person who's cool with getting support and love. You are loved all around you. Sending you positive vibes. Very brave of you to share with us."