‘Top Chef Masters’ Star Dies In Freak Tubing Accident

Naomi Pomeroy, star of Top Chef Masters, has died in a horrible accident. She was tubing with her husband, Kyle Webster, and one other person on the Willamette River in Oregon. Reportedly, the group was caught on an "exposed snag in the water." Pomeroy was pulled under the water, trapped by a paddle board leash that was attached to her. She drowned shortly thereafter.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office would provide clarifications regarding the tragedy in a Facebook post. "On Saturday, July 13, 2024, at about 8:25 pm, Naomi drowned in the Willamette River near river mile 132 in Corvallis, about 100 yards upstream from the Mary's River.
Naomi Pomeroy Has Died Following A Tragic Tubing Accident
Many people took to social media to honor Pomeroy's life and lasting legacy. "Devastated to hear we tragically lost the super talented chef Naomi Pomeroy. She and I bonded over stressful cooking challenges on Top Chef Masters season 3. My heart goes out to Kyle, August and all her dear friends," said Mary Sue Milliken on X (formerly Twitter).
Top Chef judge and celebrity chef, Tom Colicchio, would also offer his condolences on X. "Just horrible news, we lost another great chef. My heart goes out to Naomi's family."
"This is incredibly tragic & shocking news to hear of Naomi Pomeroy untimely death. My deepest condolences go out to her family, loved ones, colleagues & community. I was just looking back on a text exchange we had and she was so smart, funny, open, willing to give advice," Amanda Freitag added.