‘Top Chef Masters’ Star Dies In Freak Tubing Accident

Naomi Pomeroy, star of Top Chef Masters, has died in a horrible accident. She was tubing with her husband, Kyle Webster, and one other person on the Willamette River in Oregon. Reportedly, the group was caught on an "exposed snag in the water." Pomeroy was pulled under the water, trapped by a paddle board leash that was attached to her. She drowned shortly thereafter.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office would provide clarifications regarding the tragedy in a Facebook post. "On Saturday, July 13, 2024, at about 8:25 pm, Naomi drowned in the Willamette River near river mile 132 in Corvallis, about 100 yards upstream from the Mary's River.