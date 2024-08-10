Top 5 Restaurants in North Austin, Texas

Austin is a massive city. For perspective, traveling north to south usually takes me about 45 minutes on a good day. I don't know how much I want to travel an hour every time I want to get the scoop on good food around here. Don't even get me started on the bad driving. Consequently, I try to stay in my neck of the woods. However, it's not always easy.

Honestly, I struggle to find a good restaurant to eat around here sometimes. So many chain establishments occupy the real estate that I end up resorting to something simple and convenient like McDonald's or Taco Bell. It's easy to chop this place up to a city for dive bars over anything else. Drunk people probably flock to a Whataburger more than a local joint.

However, a foodie like myself is committed to finding the best food you can't find anywhere else across the country. After a year of living north of Austin, Texas, I can report back with 5 of the best restaurants to check out while you're here.

The Best Restaurants in North Austin

Honorable Mention: Iwayne's Caribbean Kitchen

I really agonized over this honorable mention slot. For what it's worth, when I visited Iwayne's Caribbean Kitchen, I was blown away. The gentleman in charge perches on a lawn chair on the phone, dancehall blaring on a nearby speaker. The atmosphere adds up immediately, informing me that I'm about to get an incredible plate.

After ordering with the man and waiting on a bench by his food truck, I receive a couple Jamaican patties and the rasta pasta. The food proves to be everything I could imagine and more. Frankly, I don't know why I would pick an chicken alfredo when the rasta pasta takes it money in the flavor department. So much rich spice, perfectly creamy, I devoured the plate almost instantly.

Ultimately, it's my lack of revisiting that keeps Iwayne's Caribbean Kitchen from joining the rest of North Austin's best. However, if I go back more often, it'll prove to be on this list in no time.

5. The Thirsty Chicken

Thirsty Chicken first greeted me when I just began sinking my roots into the northern Austin area. Coming from Los Angeles, California, I adore the places that serve hot chicken. In Austin, I couldn't scratch that itch. Oftentimes, I would find intriguing places but they specialize in soul food as a whole. Sometimes, I just want a basket of hot chicken loaded fries over the more traditional feasts. Thirsty Chicken has my back here.

The hot chicken and the loaded fries here are incredible. Thirsty Chicken opts for a fluffy potato wedge style fry. However, they never sacrifice the crispy exterior and they still manage to stay fluffy on the inside. Then, the chicken comes in a variety of flavors. They offer bizarre selections like a Big Red flavor or they offer a dry rub in Honey Hot Cheeto. Even at the basic level, it's still delicious. Conversely, if you're all about the spice like I am, dip into the cajun rubs or their Fire Quacker to test your taste buds. For the drinkers out there, their daiquiris are very alcohol forward. Don't be too proud to have a designated driver!

Directions: 104 W Willis St, Leander, TX 78641

Hours: 11am-9pm Sunday-Thursday, 11am-11pm Friday/Saturday

4. Munchies ATX

This veteran owned and operated establishment is just getting off the ground floor. The crew just recently opened, setting up in a local kitchen most weekends or going out to events to cater. However, the hectic setup doesn't impact the quality they put into every plate. I find their tenders to be perfectly crispy and the fries to be richly spiced. Their lemonades are delightfully tart and sweet, good counterbalances to all the fried foods I devour.

Additionally, the customer service proves to be out of this world. Oftentimes, the crew go out of their way to make sure I'm taken care of. Furthermore, they would also allow me to try different options. On my first visit, they personally went out of their way to discount me and my slightly complicated order. They did everything in their power to ensure I had a great first impression. They succeed in spades in that regard.

With a brick and mortar location, Munchies would be a fast favorite in Austin. Moreover, it'll be a repeat visit just like the others heads ahead on the list. If you find yourself in town, check out when they're open and support the amazing people behind the restaurant.

Directions: 2051 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX 78613, Check Website For Availability

Hours: Hours Vary, Check Website munchiesatx.com

3. Nervous Charlie's Bagels

Initially, I figure Texas to be more of a donut city. Obviously, you have a dozen Shipleys scattered across all corners of the city, in addition to the countless city chains and local spots. However, the breakfast sandwich market proves to be pretty barren. Thankfully, Nervous Charlie's Bagels proves to be the cream of the crop.

The bagel spot dips into both breakfast and lunch, excelling at both styles. You can pick your style of bagel but it would be foolish not to choose the jalapeño cheddar or the garlic options at every turn. See The Longhorn in the first picture, where the hot sauce and the jalapeño acts as perfect counterparts to the gluttonous fattiness of sausage, cheesy egg, and beautiful charred potatoes. The BLT plays pretty straightforward but its produce is incredibly refreshing. Moreover, they don't often skimp on the bacon portions, creating a heavenly matrimony. There's few better ways to spend your mornings in north Austin.

Directions: 410 W Whitestone Blvd Suite 300, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Hours: 7am-2pm Everyday

2. Yak N Yeti

Within the last few years, I've looked to expand my taste palette. My instincts always bring me to the usuals: soul food, Chinese, Italian, Mexican. However, I would neglect Indian and Nepalese dishes, aside from my love for curry chicken. Yak N Yeti changes that reality with some of the best food you could have in north Austin.

The flavors Yak N Yeti brings to the table is out of this world. The spices prominently featured in the first picture should show just how much dimension they bring to the table. Admittedly, I almost exclusively order the butter chicken but it really is that good. The medium spice level has just the right amount to make your nose run a little bit. But it never forsakes the depth they bring to the table. Additionally, their Mango Lassi tastes delectable, a sweet, delightful refresher amidst the delightful Chicken Pakora and Chicken 65. It's a must try if you're in the area.

Directions: 200 Buttercup Creed Blvd Suite 125, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Hours: Hours Vary, Usually Runs from 11am-3pm and 5pm-9pm, Closed on Sundays

1. Whip My Soul

Without question, the best food you can find in all of Austin is at Whip My Soul. Admittedly, I'm a glutton for their catfish. With a modest dressing of hot sauce underneath a slice of white bread, it's few better pleasures to be had. Additionally, there are so many sides to fall in love with on their menu. On weekends, they dazzle with a beautiful cornbread dressing. The collard greens are perfectly porky and strong, ditto for the red beans and rice. However, it would be foolish not to pick up a side of mac and cheese when you visit. So many layers of cheese throughout the noodles and not too much where you're often left with a grease pool at the bottom.

Moreover, the service excels over everything else. Oftentimes, the notion of southern hospitality gets overblown but not at Whip My Soul. Frequently, you'll see the owner and his daughter take the brunt of the orders with warm introductions and plenty of patience for even the most indecisive customers. Sometimes, the restaurant gets swamped with people and it's easy to feel like you're in the dark about when you're ever going to get your food. This soul food spot differs, clearly communicating any long waits or even giving updates personally when it might be taking longer than expected.

I go to Whip My Soul almost every week because they truly do make you feel at home with family. At this rate, they practically are family. They aren't just the best soul food I've found in Austin. It's the best food in town.

Directions: 11416 N FM 620 Unit F & G, Austin, TX 78726

Hours: 11am-8:30pm Monday-Saturday, 11am-5pm Sundays