Top 3 Wealthiest ‘American Idol’ Contestants, Ranked By Net Worth

Call me naive or just too idealistic, but I really believe that people want to be on American Idol to jump-start their singing careers. not to become millionaires. That said, some vocalists on the show have enhanced their wealth exponentially, per Just Jared via Celebrity Net Worth. Two, in particular, are very, very affluent. They deserve their big bucks for their big talent and extremely hard work over the years. These three are bona fide superstars. Two won the storied singing competition, the other finished second.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Let's look at this trio of gifted performers (hint - one of them is Carrie Underwood) who are rich in both artistry and personal wealth.

3. Adam Lambert

He's A Powerhouse Singer And Performer Whose Net Worth Is $35 Million

Adam Lambert is impossible to categorize. He is idiosyncratic and truly blows audiences away. Lambert always presents himself with a dramatic flourish that is thrillingly all his own. He finished second to Kris Allen in season 8 of Idol in 2009.

I recall him coming back to the show in 2013 and singing "Titanium" with contestant Angie Miller. Sheer drop-dead genius. And what about Lambert's understated performance of "Believe" as a gentle ballad at the 41st Kennedy Center Honors? Cher herself was sitting there watching, tears rolling down her face.

Lambert has made an even more prominent niche for himself as the frontman for Queen. It seems like an ideal pairing.

2. Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson, The First Idol Champ, Now Has A Net Worth Of $45 Million

Clarkson was always one of those ultra dynamic performers that you just love to watch. She has come a long way since she won Idol in its inaugural season in 2002. She hosts her own daytime TV chat fest, has a collection of home furnishings from Wayfair, and was a coach on The Voice. Her monster hits include "Stronger," "Miss Independent," "Since U Been Gone," 'A Moment Like This," and "Walk Away."

Since she began, Clarkson has shown she has tremendous staying power. It's been 22 years and counting!

1. Carrie Underwood

She Takes A Net Worth Of $140 Million All The Way To The Bank

Carrie Underwood can do no wrong. After she won Idol in 2005 at just 22 years old, she proceeded to have a string of gigantic hit songs like "Before He Cheats," "Jesus, Take The Wheel," 'Blown Away," and "Some Hearts." Underwood sings the theme song on Sunday Night Football, for which she gets a cool $1 million per game.

She has taken home scores of prestigious industry awards such as Grammys and has a successful line of fitness apparel. Underwood also landed a new gig - being an American Idol judge.