Top 10 Baby Name Trends For 2025 Revealed

Finding a baby name for your little one can be tricky. It's something they will have for the rest of their life, so it's a really consequential decision. This list of baby name trends for 2025 will help and have you cooing with approval! Here are 10 popular baby name categories for next year in order:

According to Nameberry via People, "fast fashion names" are ones that you invent yourself. They can be the result of combining names or sounds that you deem pleasing, like Wrenlee or Adael.

New moms and dads are sometimes eager to give their offspring unusual names that reflect their own creativity, cultural ties or leanings (this category is called global americana"). Examples are Luca, Hassan, and Ewan.

Some names mirror the cute, innocent sweetness of an infant like Cub or Blossom.

Then there are names that fall into the "country rebrand" slot. These echo the current passion for the Western frontier that's been stoked by cultural triumphs like the TV series Yellowstone and Beyonce's Cowboy Carter album. If you can envision your youngster with a handle such as Jessejames or Huck, you will be right on-trend.

"Safe haven" names imply serenity and placidity. These names include examples like Dove and Bliss.

There Are More Baby Name Categories From Nameberry

If You Seek A Distinctive Name For Your Newborn, You'll Find Loads To Choose From

"Feminominal names" suggest empowerment, courage, and independence. They can be names like Salome, Lilith, and Juno.

"Landscape names" harken back to nature and happen to be gender-neutral. Examples are Flint, Cove, Oak,and Acre.

"Otherworldly names" are linked to the vast, mysterious world beyond Earth. Lumen and Cosmo are just two of these.

"Croc names" (yes, they are called that after the adorable, popular footwear) may evolve into "the next big thing." Perhaps they will have their moment in future years. Ernest, Pauline, and Gilbert are some of these.

Members of Gen-Z might favor names that showcase that letter, such as Azure or Hazel.

Choosing October Baby Names

Nameberry Has Some Ideas If You Are Stumped

Per Nameberry, for an October arrival, you may want to think of names that connect with the glorious fall season, Halloween, or the zodiac signs of Scorpio and Libra. This month also features Indigenous People's Day, so you might consider a Native American name. This month's flower is the marigold and the birthstone is opal, just to give you a few more lovely baby name possibilities.