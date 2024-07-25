Tommy Schiavo, 'Pantanal' Star, Has Died At 39 After Tragic Accident

Pantanal star Tommy Schiavo has died following a tragic accident. The 39-year-old actor was famous in Brazil with many adoring fans.

Sadly, Schiavo passed away after falling off his balcony. Geo News reports that the actor fell from his second-floor apartment in Cuiabá. The incident happened on Saturday, July 20. Police shared a video of Schiavo just moments before the accident occurred. The accident was sitting on the balcony.

Unfortunately, Schiavo tried to stand up from the balcony. He ended up losing his balance and falling over the balcony. Police believe that alcohol may have played a role in his death. Prior to the accident, the actor went out drinking with friends. Following his passing, his father Horacio Ramos mourned his death. He also revealed the actor finished filming on his new series.