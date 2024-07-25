Tommy Schiavo, 'Pantanal' Star, Has Died At 39 After Tragic Accident

Pantanal star Tommy Schiavo has died following a tragic accident. The 39-year-old actor was famous in Brazil with many adoring fans.
Sadly, Schiavo passed away after falling off his balcony. Geo News reports that the actor fell from his second-floor apartment in Cuiabá. The incident happened on Saturday, July 20. Police shared a video of Schiavo just moments before the accident occurred. The accident was sitting on the balcony.
Unfortunately, Schiavo tried to stand up from the balcony. He ended up losing his balance and falling over the balcony. Police believe that alcohol may have played a role in his death. Prior to the accident, the actor went out drinking with friends. Following his passing, his father Horacio Ramos mourned his death. He also revealed the actor finished filming on his new series.
"It's a painful moment, it hurts so much that there's no way to explain it. We spoke every day, every day it was 'good morning, good afternoon', he would call me for anything, I would call him for anything. He was such a dear person. Thommy was a fantastic person, loved by everyone," he said.
Tommy Schiavo Dies
"The people at Globo are all in shock there. He is a very loved person at Globo. He went there and won over the people, with his simple, humble way. Loved by everyone," Tommy's father added.
On social media, fans mourned his loss. One wrote, "How sad so young God receive him ? my condolences to the family." Another wrote, "I can't believe you're gone, my friend. I just can't believe it ???, we're marking to see each other... For us to gather in Rosana and have a barbecue, but God changed our plans and now you're with Him."
Another wrote, "Rest in peace, my friend! I found you those days itself, I was happy, with pretty cool plans... God Got You!!"
Yet another wrote, "How sad is this news. My condolences, may God comfort the hearts of all. What a reality we are living in. we need to wake up urgently to what they are doing to us. All of mankind."
Still, another wrote, "God bless this little angel and take care of the family! Your dad became a little star and he will continue to watch over you from wherever you are! May God give strength to the entire family!"