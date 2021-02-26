Tommy Lee Jones and Al Gore Were Roommates for 4 Years

It's fun to look back on our college days and see just how far some of our former classmates have come. Especially for the Harvard University class of '69. After graduating high school from the prestigious St. Mark's School of Texas, a young Tommy Lee Jones decided to leave Texas for the Ivy Leagues where he also played on the football team. There he would find not only a long-term roommate but a lifelong friend.

When native Texan Tommy Lee Jones first moved up to Cambridge, Massachusetts to attend Harvard, he moved into the dorm Mower B-12. Future Vice President Al Gore lived across the hall. The two not only ended up becoming friends but roommates for the duration of their time in college before graduation.

"He is a great guy and a wonderful, lifelong friend," Gore wrote in an emailed statement to the Harvard Crimson.

After graduating cum laude with a degree in English, Jones moved to New York City where he pursued a career on Broadway. He went on to make the move in front of the camera and has appeared in countless blockbuster films for decades now. He won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role opposite co-star Harrison Ford in The Fugitive, appeared in all of the Men in Black films with Will Smith, was Two-Face in Batman Forever, The Coal Miner's Daughter, JFK, Lonesome Dove, No Country For Old Men, In the Valley of Elah, and more. He's won Emmys, Golden Globes, and an Academy Award, proving he's one of the best actors of his time.

While Jones thrived in Hollywood, Gore moved up the ranks in his political career. He enlisted in the military and served in Vietnam before serving in the House of Representatives and Congress. He became Vice President under President Bill Clinton and ever later ran for President himself.

Jones gave the nominating speech for his former college roommate at the 2000 Democratic National Convention and shared some little tidbits about their time together at Harvard.

"I lived with him for four years. What did we do? We shot pool and watched Star Trek, when maybe we should have been studying for exams," he told the crowd, adding, "I always knew that he had the brains and the heart to change the whole world."

The beloved actor even co-hosted the Nobel Peace Prize concert after Gore won the Nobel Peace Prize for "An Inconvenient Truth."