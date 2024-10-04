Tom Selleck Slams CBS For Canceling Hit Show "Blue Bloods"

Tom Selleck is not a happy camper in regards to his TV show Blue Bloods ending. The actor admitted some frustrations with the choice.

In particular, Selleck called out CBS for canceling the show despite it still being insanely popular. The actor admitted that he has a lot of mixed emotions.

Speaking with TV Insider, Selleck said, "I'm kind of frustrated. During those last eight shows, I haven't wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful. In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 (in total viewers, we were number 9 out of 100), if you discount the three football shows, we're #6 ! I'm not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, 'Get off my lawn!'"

Selleck continued, "I don't believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, 'Here's a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,' it would be almost impossible to believe."

Tom Selleck Opens Up About Show

He also added, "My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So how do I feel? It's going to take a long time to sort all of this out. I remember after the weekend [of the final episode's shoot], I said, "I've got to get to bed early tonight because I have to do my dialogue for Monday.'" Well, there was no Monday. It's just going to take a while."

Selleck also opened up about his last scene on the show. He said that last scene that he shot was a family dinner.

Selleck said, "My last scene was ironically family dinner; that was also the first scene I shot on the show 15 years ago! I'm not going to tell you everything about the last episode...but the family dinner kind of reunites the Reagan family. Erin's daughter Nicky (Sami Gayle) was there and so was Jack (Tony Terraciano) Danny's older son. Everybody agreed with me that we should close the set for the family dinner and not exploit that. Most of them had four more days to shoot, but not me."