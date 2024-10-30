Tom Cruise Reportedly Terrified Of Getting Plastic Surgery

Stars on the screen are notoriously terrified of aging. In the toxic world of Hollywood, earning a few wrinkles will get you kicked off the screen quicker than murder. Because of this, Tom Cruise is constantly finding new ways to stay young, but apparently, he's more afraid of surgery than of aging.

The heartthrob and stuntman of fighter jet fame will go to great lengths to stay young. According to a source, "He's been into ice baths for a number of years, but he's now stepped it up and gotten a cryotherapy chamber for his home so that he can literally freeze himself every day as a way to boost his metabolism and slow down the aging process. He's convinced that it gives him an edge, and says it's better than drinking ten cups of coffee in the morning." Old Tom Cruise would rather freeze his body into youth rather than get plastic surgery.

He's not the only one dunking his bits in ice baths though. Notably, famed talk show host Joe Rogan is a huge fan of the benefits of freezing into renewed vigor, too. Maybe Tom Cruise is onto something with his plastic surgery-dodging techniques.

Tom Cruise Will Do His Own Stunts, But Not Plastic Surgery

He's an absolute daredevil, famed for jumping motorcycles, running across rooves, and giving many directors heart attacks. Despite these feats of daring, he won't let himself be put under the blade. Tom Cruise has had a number of run-ins with plastic surgery, and it's left him jaded.

Some of you may remember the absolute travesty that was Tom Cruise's cheeks after an attempt to get a facelift. Pictures circulated on social media of Tom at a 2021 baseball game with cheeks like a chipmunk. According to surgeons, this is a common side effect of a number of facial surgeries.

I find it sad how many celebrities and stars are afraid to let themselves age. There is so much stigma attached to the natural process, with stars disappearing from the public eye just as soon as they show signs of aging. It is unhealthy both for people like Tom Cruise, and folks watching, to grow to hate the skin they're in. I'm all for Tom Cruise freezing himself over-slicing his body apart.