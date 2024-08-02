Tom Cruise Pulling Off An Insane Stunt For Paris Olympics

Tom Cruise loves an out of this world stunt. He relishes in making jaws drop when he pulls out all the stops in the action for his movies. The way he sees it, if you aren't doing it personally, the audience isn't going to believe it. Consequently, they'll check out of the movie and he can't have that. Now, he's bringing this same approach to represent the United States in a huge way.

Recently, TMZ reports that Tom Cruise will play a major role in the closing ceremony of this year's Paris Olympics. The Mission: Impossible star acts as the closing bridge between Paris and the 2028 Olympics in sunny Los Angeles, California. The plan sees Cruise sliding down from the top of Stade de France and onto the stadium field with the official Olympics flag in hand. Then, he embarks on a flight to LA where he skydives down to the Hollywood sign.

Tom Cruise Has Grand Plans to Show Out For The Paris Olympics

Evidently, Tom Cruise has already filmed a part of this stunt. Apparently, he spent a random Saturday morning back in March to get this recording ready in time for the Olympics this year. What's surprising is that no footage releases of this dazzling feat in action. Moreover, we only see the photos of him perched comfortably on the Hollywood sign. Somehow, no one manages to capture him on his descent or in the act of landing.

Now, Tom Cruise and Paris officials are still working out the kinks of how they're going to pull off for the stunt in France itself. It's proving to be a logistical nightmare. Word is, they're preparing for the event that an actual stunt double would take over for the actual rappelling portion. Knowing what we know about the Top Gun icon, he'll do anything possible to pull it all off.