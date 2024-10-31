Tom Brady Turns To Country Music After Finding Out Ex Gisele Is Pregnant With Another Man's Baby

You might be one of the best former quarterbacks of all time, but that doesn't mean you're immune to a little heartbreak here and there. When Tom Brady finds out his ex, Gisele, is pregnant with a new man's child, he gets a little emotional, turning up the country music.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Breakups suck. There's all the emotional fallout to deal with, belongings to divide up, decisions on who keeps the dog, and of course, watching them move on. This week, Tom Brady has had his ex all over the socials, pregnant with her Jui Jitsu teacher baby.

The media mill made a meal of Tom Brady and Gisele's break up in 2022. The two high-profile celebrities drew in plenty of media attention, with the hounds barking at their gates for weeks. However, Tom and Gisele kept things civil, for the kids.

Despite their best efforts, being a celebrity can never be a private life. Now, with Gisele's announcement, Tom has a few emotions to deal with. The problem is that Joaquim Valente, who has got Gisele pregnant, was her instructor, even while Tom Brady was with his ex. Now, I'm not speculating anything here, but Tom might be.

Tom Brady Turns To The Dixies

I remember blasting my favorite sad songs as a teen, listening to their lyrics, and believing they were written just for me. Teenage angst poured from my every pore. I would write the lyrics in notebooks, marveling at how well they knew my pain. I am just incredibly thankful I didn't have social media then. The cringe would be crippling.

However, Tom Brady does, and the cringe is crippling. Just after the pregnancy announcement made by Gisele, Tom Brady's ex, he headed to Instagram to share his woes. Posted up on his public story, for the world to see, is a picture of a sunset, with the Dixies cover of Landslide by Fleetwood Mac. He even overlayed the lyrics "Can The Child Within My Heart Rise Above" over the top. Ah, my heart bleeds for you brother.

https://x.com/mad_hill/status/1851096897139745021

And you know what, country music is there for you when you're down. Country music will hold your hand while your ex shows off her baby bump from her long-time Jui Jitsu teacher. And, if you want to post some emotional lyrics over a sunset to make yourself feel better, you have my full support, Mr. Brady