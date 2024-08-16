Tom Brady Teases Return to the NFL

Tom Brady can never leave football alone. Football is a part of him forever, deeply entrenched in his mind, body, and spirit. There's clips of him online spewing off specific plays and game plans before they happen like Tony Romo would do on CBS. He understands the game on a granular level. It makes sense he's teasing another return to the game.

Lately, Tom Brady can't stop talking about football and the modern day NFL landscape. On the Stephen A. Smith Show, he discusses what he thinks is wrong with the league today as someone who knows it in and out. "I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL," he says bluntly. "I don't see the excellence I saw in the past. The coaching isn't as good as it was... the rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game."

Then, Tom dives into the importance of self protection in the game and how penalties wouldn't allow for great players like Ray Lewis to be truly sensational. It's gotten so much, he's teasing on YouTube that he can still be among the best in the league. Brady says, "I just want to make sure that all those young bucks in the NFL know that if I still wanted to come out of retirement, they still got something to deal with."

Tom Brady is Still Trying To Adjust to Post Professional Football Living

Thankfully, Tom doesn't have a shortage of things to do. FOX has him on the hook for 10 years to call football games in the broadcast booth. Moreover, they're paying him a hefty sum of $375 million to join their team. If nothing else, expect Brady to commentate for the Super Bowl next year.

Moreover, he's also living the life as a multi millionaire. He'll post vlogs on YouTube, demonstrating his lavish lifestyle for viewers to get jealous over. He has his podcast where he continues to talk about the game of football. The sky is the limit for Brady. Worst case scenario, I know at least 4 teams off the top of my head that would sign Tom Brady today if they could.