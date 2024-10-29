Tom Brady in Hot Water After Using Insensitive Slur to Describe an NFL Player

Sometimes, you have to be careful about what you say. Particularly, if you're a public facing person or just a famous person in the spotlight, you need to use words tactfully. You never know how you can impact people in a negative way with your language. This is the case for Tom Brady, who is learning via social media what it means to offend people without even realizing it.

Recently, Tom Brady called the Buffalo Bills vs the Seattle Seahawks game on FOX. This is his first season calling football games upon signing a 10-year, $375 million deal. His calls have been fine at best, but sometimes he'll sneak in some genuinely great gems that showcase his mind for the game. However, he just had a moment that put him in some hot water with fans.

When describing Josh Allen and his play, Tom unwittingly used an offensive, ableist slur that people took to heart. "Sometimes he played like a spaz, like a grade-schooler on a sugar high, but now he's controlled the chaos. He's like a storm coming into town and you don't want that storm coming into this town," Brady explains to viewers.

Tom Brady Offends People Online for Using Controversial Slur on Air

For the uninitiated, 'spaz' shortens for 'sp*stic,' usually as a means to describe clumsiness and awkwardness. However, that can also fit the description of people with conditions that they can't control. I've only ever heard it used in the place of a verb to describe an action. However, Tom uses it as a noun, something I've never heard of before. It's not too difficult to see where the offense may lie.

On one hand, there are those who can't stand the fact that Tom Brady said that on national television. Take one Twitter user who expresses their discontent over the verbage, "Did you hear Tom Brady call Josh Allen a "spaz" in the first half of today's Bill's game? Highly offensive to people who have physical disabilities as well as their loved ones."

Conversely, there are others who do not see what the big deal is about with Brady using the word. This person just plainly argues that the statement is true, with little regard over the verbage. "No way people are mad at this quote lol. what Tom said was true Allen at times at the beginning of his career was reckless but over time he's improved at ever aspect playing the QB position," they say.