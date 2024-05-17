Toby Keith's Family Thanks Jason Aldean for Moving Tribute at ACM Awards

Jason Aldean warmed so many hearts at the ACM Awards for his Toby Keith tribute.

When the camera panned over to the late singer's family, you could see the tears stream down their faces. The crowd were hanging onto every word of Aldean's cover of "Should've Been a Cowboy."

Toby Keith's family released a statement on different social media platforms, showing their gratitude. ""The Covel family would like to thank Jason Aldean for the wonderfully touching performance at the ACM Awards tonight. It was the perfect tribute to Toby Keith," they wrote.

The comments are filled with love and support for the family, sending their prayers and condolences. "Perfect introduction by Blake Shelton, beautiful, meaningful tribute to Toby. We will never see another with so many gifts and talent, he had it all. Prayers for comfort over his beautiful family," one comment expressed.

Jason Aldean took to X to emphasize how important this performance was for him. "Such an honor to get to pay tribute to my friend, @tobykeith, tonite on the #ACMawards," he says. "Toby was a big influence for a lot of us, including me, so it's a full circle moment getting to play for him and honor his legacy. We miss you Toby!"

Fans Overjoyed by Jason Aldean Performance

Fans on social media are naturally still in their feelings over the moving Aldean tribute. One user salutes, "Thank you @Jason_Aldean for a truly great tribute to Toby Keith tonight. Brought a genuine tear to my eye. You did it like a great American."

One fan is still steaming from the CMA Awards performance with Brooks & Dunn. "@Jason_Aldean definitely did the song justice. The CMT awards tribute was a joke," they quickly shrug. "We miss Toby so much! He was a true legend in every sense of the word. He was the most Patriotic man on earth and a fantastic singer."

There were a few that were less than impressed because they don't like Aldean altogether. "A bigger, multi-artist tribute would've been more deserving of Toby's memory," one user replied. "Can't stand Aldean, had to fast forward thru his song."