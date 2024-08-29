Toby Keith's Daughter Used To Tell People That Her Dad Was Garth Brooks

Like father, like daughter. Toby Keith's daughter used to have an off-the-wall answer when people asked who her father was. She would tell them that he was a plumber or Garth Brooks.

Speaking with Fox News, Keith's daughter Krystal said people would ask her what her father did for a living. She told them that he worked a 9-to-5 job.

"I think I thought everybody's dad had a job like my dad ... he might as well have been a plumber," Krystal told the outlet. "In fact, that's what I told people he did. Later on in life, when people would find out who he was, and then they would come ask me a question I knew they knew the answer, they'd be like, 'What does your dad do for a living?' I'd be like, 'He's a plumber.'

She added, "And they'd be like, 'What's his name?' And it was always Mark."

However, she also liked to mess with people as well. She would tell them that her dad was actually Garth Brooks.

"My second favorite thing was to say Garth Brooks, because they were already, like, they knew he was a singer," she said. "They were expecting Toby Keith, and I'd be like, 'My dad's Garth Brooks!' I never wanted to give them what they expected."

Toby Keith Remained The Same

As for growing up with a famous father, Krystal also said things weren't too different than most people. For the most part, she said that she had a fairly normal childhood.

"We had an incredibly normal childhood, so it wasn't like our lives changed drastically," she said. "It was just, the things we were able to afford became a little bit different. My mom wasn't stressing about, you know, where the light bill was getting paid. I mean, that was something we never knew anything about from the time we lived in a trailer."

"We could have been rich then. I didn't know the difference. We never wanted for anything ... we always had everything we needed," she added.

However, one thing remained true — Toby Keith was always himself.

"He stayed the same throughout," Krystal said. "It was really just the people around us changed and the way they treated us and the way they talked to us about him changed. And that's what kind of, as a child, showed me that, oh, this isn't normal; he's not like everyone else's dad."