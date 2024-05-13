Toby Keith's Daughter Accepts Oklahoma Honorary Degree On Late Singer's Behalf

Few country megastars are as decorated, beloved, and honored as Toby Keith. He lived a full, extraordinary life worthy of outlasting eternity itself. When he passed, it shook the foundation of the music industry — regardless of genre. Toby Keith may not physically be with us anymore. However, his daughter, Krystal, is making sure that Keith continues to be respected as he deserves.

The University of Oklahoma decided to honor the late legend with an honorary degree. Per The Oklahoman, Krystal, an alumnus of the university herself, accepted the degree on her father's behalf.

"His passion started as far back as when he was 12 and 13 years old and worked in the stadium selling Cokes just so he could see the games," Krystal said. "For as long as I can remember, he took us to every bowl game no matter what his work schedule was. And he was on the sidelines of nearly all the different OU sporting events. He bled Crimson and Cream."

Toby Keith was determined to watch his kids attend college, even if he hadn't. Sure enough, all of Toby's children — Krystal, Shelley Covel Rowland, and Stelen Covel — are OU royalty.

Toby Keith's Legacy Is Worth Its Weight In Gold

Just an amazingly beautiful Tribute to the Oklahoma Cowboy!! Blessings & Prayers Toby & Family!! — JER (@JERAINC50) May 13, 2024

It can't be stated enough how influential the icon was. Through it all, Toby Keith had a universal appeal that spread regardless of genre or medium.

I'm glad he knew of the award. I m sorry he couldn't be there to accept it! — Ruth Saylor (@RuthSaylor101) May 13, 2024

In an interview with The Oklahoman, Krystal spoke about what it was like to be the subject of meet-and-greets only to have her famous father come up time and again. "People ask me all the time if it bugs me that fans come to my shows and through the meet-and-greet lines... that are like, 'I'm your dad's biggest fan,'" Krystal said.

"I couldn't be more proud of him and where he's at in his career and his success. So, it doesn't bug me at all. I'm as big a fan of him as they are."

It seems like it was impossible to not love the undisputed King of Country. Unquestionably, Toby Keith will be sorely missed by friends, family, and fans the world over. Rest in peace, legend.