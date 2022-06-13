Toby Keith Reveals Stomach Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Need Time to Breathe, Recover and Relax'

Country star Toby Keith has revealed that he's been diagnosed with stomach cancer. On Instagram and Twitter, Keith shared that he's been receiving treatment for six months.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I've spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery," Keith wrote. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Keith is active in helping children battling cancer. In 2006, he founded the The Toby Keith Foundation to provide support to pediatric cancer patients. In 2014, the foundation opened OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for pediatric cancer patients receiving medical treatment at The Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center, Stephenson Cancer Center and other nearby facilities in the Oklahoma City area.

Keith launched the foundation after witnessing the experience of his bandmember Scott Webb and Scott's wife Linda Webb after their daughter Allison Webb was diagnosed with cancer and was taken to Memphis, Tenn. to receive treatment St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Allison died just before her third birthday of Wilms' tumors, a type of kidney cancer.

"I remember [Linda] saying that when she took off to Memphis, she didn't have anything with her and didn't know what she was gonna do when she got there. But she wanted to get that baby as quick as she could in the hands of somebody that thought they might have something that might save her," Keith told The Oklahoman. "Once (she got there), they said, 'Here's Walmart cards, you're staying right there, there's soup and sandwiches 24/7. There's meals served here; there's toiletries here.' And she didn't want for nothing. I thought, 'What a relief that must be.'"

Recently, the Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic, held in May in Oklahoma City, Okla. and Norman, Okla., raised nearly $1.4 million for the OK Kids Korral.

The "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer released his most recent album Peso in My Pocket last year.

