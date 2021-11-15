Toby Keith's Son, Stelen Covel, Weds Longtime Girlfriend in Gorgeous Outdoor Ceremony

Toby Keith's only son, Stelen Keith Covel, got married earlier in November just outside of Las Vegas. Covel wed longtime girlfriend Haley at Cascata Golf Club in Boulder City, Nev.

Scant details can be pieced together from Instagram posts by both the bride and the groom. Haley posted video on Nov. 8 of the couple dancing to Kane Brown's "Heaven" with the caption "married my best friend yesterday." Covel shared a photo that same week from the couple's beautiful outdoor wedding, captioned "My Mrs."

Covel, age 24, identifies himself on Instagram as an entrepreneur and investor.

Keith has two daughters from his marriage to Tricia Lucus Covel: Shelley Covel Rowland (born in 1980 and adopted after Keith wed her mother in 1984) and fellow country singer Krystal Keith.

Krystal wrote a song for her wedding, "Daddy Dance With Me," and debuted it in 2010 when she tied the knot with Andrew Sandubrae. She's since given birth to daughters Hensley Jack and Kirby Kaye, making one of Oklahoma's finest country music exports a grandfather.

Keith met his future wife in the early '80s while performing at bars with the Easy Money Band.

"I was 19, and he was 20," Tricia told People. "He was just one of those larger-than-life guys, full of confidence."

After three years of dating, the couple wed in 1984. Around the same time, the oil industry was faltering, so Keith decided to pursue his music full time. People told Tricia for years that her husband needed to get a real job to support his family. But she continued to believe in his music career and maintained things on the home front.

Keith's run of studio albums continued earlier this year with the Oct. 15 release of Peso in My Pocket.

