https://youtu.be/-uDxF5q0V9s

It's impossible to separate Toby Keith's early century impact on country music from his 9/11 reaction song "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)."

Yet despite "The Angry American's" good intentions, some prefer Alan Jackson's "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)," a simple man's honest reaction to the headlines of the time, over the Statue of Liberty shaking her fist. But what if we told you that an earlier reaction song by Keith, "My List," became an equally tender tribute to the New York City firefighters who put it all on the line that fateful day?

"My List," the third and final single off Keith's 2001 album Pull My Chain, predates "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)." Its music video tells the story of a firefighter whose list of things to do each day includes "start livin'," presumably in reaction to recent headlines.

Read More: 'Should've Been a Cowboy,' 'Does That Blue Moon Ever Shine on You" + 8 More Toby Keith Classics

The Tim James and Rand Bishop co-write topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for five weeks. It also gained some crossover traction, reaching No. 26 on the all-genre Billboard Top 100. Yet for whatever reason, it's a less obvious reaction to 9/11 than the hit that followed. Nor does it have the notoriety of prior hit "I Wanna Talk About Me." Which is a shame, because no one should base their opinion on Keith on just one or two songs from any span in his career.

"My List" Lyrics

Under an old brass paperweight is my list of things to do today

Go to the bank and the hardware store, put a new lock on the cellar door

I cross 'em off as I get 'em done but when the sun is set

There's still more than a few things left I haven't got to yet

Go for a walk, say a little prayer

Take a deep breath of mountain air

Put on my glove and play some catch

It's time that I make time for that

Wade the shore and cast a line

Look up a long lost friend of mine

Sit on the porch and give my girl a kiss

Start livin', that's the next thing on my list

Wouldn't change the course of fate but cuttin' the grass just had to wait

Cause I've got more important things like pushin' my kid on the backyard swing

I won't break my back for a million bucks I can't take to my grave

So why put off for tomorrow what I could get done today

Like go for a walk, say a little prayer

Take a deep breath of mountain air

Put on my glove and play some catch

It's time that I make time for that

Wade the shore and cast a line

Look up a long lost friend of mine

Sit on the porch and give my girl a kiss

Start livin', that's the next thing on my list

Raise a little hell, laugh 'til it hurts

Put an extra five in the plate at church

Call up my folks just to chat

It's time that I make time for that

Stay up late, then oversleep

Show her what she means to me

Catch up on all the things I've always missed

Just start livin', that's the next thing on my list

Under an old brass paperweight

Is my list of things to do today