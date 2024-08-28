Watch Carrie Underwood Honor Toby Keith With Rousy 'A Little Talk and a Lot More Action' Performance

Carrie Underwood is a country music powerhouse. She is in a class all alone. Her versatility, rich vocal texture, and mighty on-stage presence make her a perennial crowd-pleaser. So Underwood was a natural choice to be a part of the upcoming NBC-TV special, Toby Keith: American Icon, which is slated to air on August 28.

Her stand-up-and-holler performance of Keith's song, "A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action," is a real showstopper. Underwood always brings the house down and she doesn't disappoint this time.

The star-studded broadcast pays homage to the legendary Keith, who died earlier this year at age 62 from stomach cancer. He was as gifted as he was prolific. Per People, he racked up "42 Top 10 songs, 33 No. 1 hits and 44 million albums sold." What a magnificent legacy Toby Keith left us. A legacy worth celebrating in a big way.

Let's take a peek at this exciting tribute to a country music colossus from some of the very best in the business like Carrie Underwood.

Who Can We Expect To See And What Will They Perform?

This Promises To Be A Blockbuster Show To Remember Toby Keith

Among those scheduled to appear on the broadcast are Darius Rucker on "God Love Her," Luke Bryan doing "Should've Been A Cowboy," Ashley McBryde, who will sing "Wish I Didn't Know Now." and Eric Church on "As Good as I Once Was."

There won't be a dry eye anyplace when Toby Keith's daughter, Krystal, performs.

On hand as well will be Parker McCollum, Brett Favre, and Trace Adkins. What an impressive line-up!

Carrie Underwood Knew What A Special Artist And Person Toby Keith Was

She Graciously Tipped Her Hat To Him On Social Media When He Died

After Toby Keith passed away far too young, Carrie Underwood posted this heartfelt message on Instagram: "Saddle up the horses, Jesus, 'cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We're gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend."

Carrie Underwood said it all. She exquisitely communicated what millions of Toby Keith's fans are feeling. And will always feel.