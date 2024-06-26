'Toby Keith: American Icon' Tribute Release Date, How To Watch, And List Of Performers

Toby Keith: American Icon seeks to pay homage to one of history's greatest musicians — the late, great Toby Keith himself. The tribute special will feature many talented artists, and I'll go over all the wonderful information you need to know to properly prepare you for the show!

'Toby Keith: American Icon' Release Date And How To Watch

The two-hour special will air on NBC on Wednesday, August 28 at 9 PM ET/PT. It'll be filmed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. However, for those who would like to attend the event live, the show will take place on July 29. You can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster here, starting on Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM CDT. I usually caution against reckless spending, but you'll likely need a quick trigger finger if you want to grab tickets. I guarantee the show will be sold out within hours!

A portion of the proceeds will be going to the Toby Keith Foundation's OK Kids Korral, a no-cost home for families of ill children, and Vanderbilt's Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital.

'Toby Keith: American Icon' List Of Performers

The stars will be out in full effect to celebrate Keith's awe-inspiring legacy! Regrettably, the full guest list is strictly on a need-to-know basis. However, I can give you a few confirmed names showing up to the event! We're talking about Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, The War And Treaty, and Lainey Wilson. What, did you think they wouldn't roll out the full country red carpet?

Toby Keith: An Immortal Legend

It seems like only yesterday that Keith left us after a prolonged battle against stomach cancer. Truthfully, the fact that he was denied a Grammy is absolutely abysmal. A Grammy doesn't validate an entire career, fortunately. Keith is a confirmed upcoming Country Music Hall of Fame inductee this October.

He's more than earned his 20 #1 hits on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Plus, he's a member of the all-genre Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Furthermore, he's a recipient of the National Medal of Arts and was even named a BMI Icon. You don't accomplish all of that without being one of the all-time greats.