To The Train Station: Taylor Sheridan Once Got In A Fist Fight With 'Yellowstone Star'

Sometimes words will only get you so far, and Taylor Sheridan isn't afraid to make a fight the next logical step. The Yellowstone writer, rancher, director, and actor, let it be known that he isn't afraid to throw hands.

The second time Taylor Sheridan and co-star Cole Hauser met, they ended up getting into a fight. This is in keeping with the Yellowstone show, with the true grit and rough-housing attitudes of the characters. Despite coming to blows, the couple got on well together. Of course, that was after working out their differences the only way they knew how.

It makes more sense when we understand how quick Hauser is to come to blows. Cole Hauser told Mens Journal, "Does a bear shit in the woods?". He went on the explain that "I've probably been in one on every continent. I don't think there's anything wrong with fighting. Sometimes I'm just tired of words, so let's beat the shit out of each other. Maybe at the end of it, you'll buy me a Guinness and I'll buy you a Bushmills, and we'll be done. It's kind of what guys do." It's a hard look at the world, but works for him.

It's a risk hiring and working alongside someone with such a brash attitude. However, Taylor Sheridan and Cole Hauser have become fantastic co-workers. Despite their differences, and tension that often arises, they have formed a working relationship. This can be seen on screen during the wildly popular Yellowstone show.

Taylor Sheridan Will Fight His Corner

Currently, Yellowstone is one of the most-watched TV shows on Paramount. This is in no small part due to the hard-faced, and determined attitude of the star. Taylor Sheridan knows the direction he wants it to go in and will fight for it too.

When Kevin Costner spoke out about his dislike for the direction the show was taking, Sheridan had to put him in his place. In an interview, Sheridan looks back, noting "There was a time in season 2 when he was very upset and said the character wasn't going in the direction he wanted. I said, 'Kevin, you do remember that I told you this is essentially 'The Godfather' on the largest ranch in Montana? Are you that surprised that the Godfather is killing people?'"

Despite this, Sheridan knows the direction he wants the show to go in. Consequently, his writing has brought the show up to the widely acclaimed modern cowboy tale it is today. He has no intention of stopping.