'To All the Girls I've Loved Before': The Story Behind the Classic Duet

"To All the Girls I've Loved Before" is a classic country music duet from 1984 with Willie Nelson and Spanish singer Julio Iglesias. The song, which hit number one on the country charts, helped get Iglesias on the map with the English language market. Did you know the classic song was originally recorded in 1975?
The song was written by Hal David and Albert Hammond and originally released on Hammond's album 99 Miles From L.A. But the 1984 version from Iglesias's album 1100 Bel Air Place was the more famous of the two, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number one in Canada. It also won Iglesias and the "Always On My Mind" singer Duo of the Year from CMA and Single of the Year from the Academy of Country Music.
The song has been covered by numerous other singers over the years including Tom Jones, Merle Haggard, and Alanis Morrissette (with Willie on the guitar). We're partial to the combination of Nelson's twang combined with the classic smooth sound of Iglesias' voice.
"To All The Girls I've Loved Before" Lyrics
To all the girls I've loved before
Who traveled in and out my door
I'm glad they came along
I dedicate this song
To all the girls I've loved before
To all the girls I once caressed
And may I say, I've held the best
For helping me to grow, I owe a lot, I know
To all the girls I've loved before
The winds of change are always blowing
And every time I tried to stay
The winds of change continued blowing
And they just carried me a way
To all the girls who shared my life
Who now are someone else's wife
I'm glad they came along
I dedicate this song
To all the girls I've loved before
To all the girls who cared for me
Who filled my nights with ecstasy
They live within my heart
I'll always be a part
Of all the girls I've loved before
The winds of change are always blowing
And every time I tried to stay
The winds of change continued blowing
And they just carried me away
To all the girls we've loved before
Who traveled in and out our door
We're glad they came along
We dedicate this song
To all the girls we've loved before
To all the girls we've loved before
Who traveled in and out our doors
We're glad they came along
We dedicate this song
To all the girls we've loved, before