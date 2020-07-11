'To All the Girls I've Loved Before': The Story Behind the Classic Duet

"To All the Girls I've Loved Before" is a classic country music duet from 1984 with Willie Nelson and Spanish singer Julio Iglesias. The song, which hit number one on the country charts, helped get Iglesias on the map with the English language market. Did you know the classic song was originally recorded in 1975?

The song was written by Hal David and Albert Hammond and originally released on Hammond's album 99 Miles From L.A. But the 1984 version from Iglesias's album 1100 Bel Air Place was the more famous of the two, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number one in Canada. It also won Iglesias and the "Always On My Mind" singer Duo of the Year from CMA and Single of the Year from the Academy of Country Music.

The song has been covered by numerous other singers over the years including Tom Jones, Merle Haggard, and Alanis Morrissette (with Willie on the guitar). We're partial to the combination of Nelson's twang combined with the classic smooth sound of Iglesias' voice.

"To All The Girls I've Loved Before" Lyrics

To all the girls I've loved before

Who traveled in and out my door

I'm glad they came along

I dedicate this song

To all the girls I've loved before

To all the girls I once caressed

And may I say, I've held the best

For helping me to grow, I owe a lot, I know

To all the girls I've loved before

The winds of change are always blowing

And every time I tried to stay

The winds of change continued blowing

And they just carried me a way

To all the girls who shared my life

Who now are someone else's wife

I'm glad they came along

I dedicate this song

To all the girls I've loved before

To all the girls who cared for me

Who filled my nights with ecstasy

They live within my heart

I'll always be a part

Of all the girls I've loved before

The winds of change are always blowing

And every time I tried to stay

The winds of change continued blowing

And they just carried me away

To all the girls we've loved before

Who traveled in and out our door

We're glad they came along

We dedicate this song

To all the girls we've loved before

To all the girls we've loved before

Who traveled in and out our doors

We're glad they came along

We dedicate this song

To all the girls we've loved, before

