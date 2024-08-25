TLC Singer T-Boz Hospitalized Due To Major Medical Crisis, Concerts Canceled

TLC has canceled two of its shows after singer T-Boz, real name Tionne Watkins, had a major medical crisis. The singer was hospitalized for a "severe abdominal blockage."

The singing group confirmed her medical crisis in a statement on on their Instagram Story. TLC announced they were canceling their concerts for the NY State Fair on Friday and at Foxwoods in Connecticut on Saturday.

"After delivering an electric performance in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, TLC was eagerly anticipating their next stop at the New York State Fair in Syracuse," the statement began. "However, shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps. She was immediately seen by a doctor and subsequently taken to the hospital for further evaluation."

TLC said that T—Boz's hospitalization was the reason behind the cancelation. They said that the singer was on the mend and doctors planned to release her at some point on Sunday.

"Last evening," the group went on, "Tionne was diagnosed with a severe abdominal blockage, necessitating the cancellation of both the Syracuse and Foxwoods performances. She remains in the hospital under medical supervision but is expected to be released tomorrow. The doctor verified this was not food poisoning, but an abdominal blockage."

Additionally, they said that TLC "deeply regrets having to cancel these shows and extends her sincere apologies to all her fans and the event promoters."

TLC Cancels Shows

"The decision to cancel was made under the advisement of her physician, who required her to stay in the hospital overnight to undergo a CT scan to assess the severity of her condition," the statement explained.

Meanwhile, outside of TLC's statement, T-Boz gave her own update. She promised that she was on the mend and would make a recovery.

"This was just one of those unexpected things that I had no control over," she said.

"I look forward to making it up 2 all of you...and hopefully I'll get out of the hospital soon," she added. "A soon as tomorrow if all goes well! Thank you for understanding...blessings always."

It's not the first time that the group canceled on one of their concerts. Previously, T-Boz as well as other members of TLC had the flue.

"We deeply regret to inform you that we must cancel the upcoming date. Unfortunately, a few members of our tour, including T-Boz, have fallen ill with the flu. As a result, she has lost her voice. Doctors have advised her not to perform this week," the group said in a statement.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Your support means the world to us, and we look forward to the opportunity to perform for you in the near future," the statement added.