TJ Holmes Gives Glum Update After Getting Injured

Former Good Morning America anchor, T.J. Holmes went on to run the New York City Marathon alongside his partner and former GMA anchor, Amy Robach. While he finished the demanding journey in a bit over four hours, he recently shared an update regarding his physical state. Due to the amount of effort put into the marathon, Holmes suffered a ligament tear, and he will need weeks to recover.

"Hard words for a runner (like me) to hear: 'You need to stop running'," Holmes wrote in his most recent Instagram post, after vehemently cursing. "Post-marathon pain got severe enough that I went back to the doctor who tells me I possibly have a ligament tear... or a ligament strain, at best. He put me in a brace and told me not to run for the next four to six weeks."

Despite the bad news, T.J. Holmes remains positive regarding his marathon endeavors. According to Holmes, the recovery time gives him "enough time" to prepare for the 2025 edition of the New York City Marathon.

Many of his followers wished him a speedy recovery. "Oh bummer so sorry! It's definitely hard not to be able to run! Hope you heal quickly," one user wrote. "Take care of you and come back stronger. Stay encouraged TJ!!" a second user wrote. A third user said: "Get well soon and use the winter to rest and heal!"

Running The Marathon

According to PEOPLE, both Holmes and Robach finished the 2024 New York City Marathon at four hours and 41 minutes. Holmes shared a picture of him being exhausted and curled up on a sofa with Robach's hand on her head. "How we got from the starting line to this," he wrote on Instagram. "On a marathon day that included a near repeat disaster, tons of Twizzlers, iPhone chafing, hanging with Gov. Hochul, and vomiting. Lots and lots of [vomiting]."

He would follow his "exhausted" and post-vomiting post with an update that described his marathon experience. "A wild and unexpected race day that included an impromptu press conference with Gov. Hochul, tons of Twizzlers, a collision on the course, a powwow with a former First Daughter and an Oscar winner, and iPhone chafing," Holmes wrote. "And that's just for starters. The last five miles has a tale of its own!"

Weeks before the NYC Marathon, Holmes also shared a picture of him in an ambulance. He had suffered an injury during the Chicago Marathon, which he also attempted to run alongside Robach. In previous Instagram posts, he shared how difficult it was for him to prepare for the marathon.