Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson's Brother And Jackson 5 Member, Dies At 70

Tito Jackson, an original member of the Jackson 5 and Michael Jackson's brother, has passed away. Jackson's death was confirmed by his sons on Instagram. "It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken," the post begins.

"Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops."

Alongside Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and the iconic Michael, Tito was part of the beloved Jackson 5 group. The group enjoyed many Billboard #1 hits throughout their run. This includes "ABC," "I Want You Back," "I'll Be There," and "The Love You Save" -- to name a few. Before his passing, Tito was part of The Jacksons, consisting of himself, Jackie, and Marlon.

Indeed, after the Jackson 5, Tito went solo. He released two albums: Tito Time and Under Your Spell. "For almost two decades (since 2003), Tito Jackson has also been performing and touring with his own big blues and funk band at clubs, casinos, festivals and charity events in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Jamaica, Virgin Islands, Canada and Japan," his official website proudly touts.

Tito favored the guitar, incorporating a blues/jazz undertone in his musical stylings. Speaking to the Blues Blast magazine, Tito spoke about his inspirations for pivoting to jazz and blues after the Jackson 5 disbanded. "I wanted to play some music, and I wanted to be on stage again. I'd been playin' the Jackson 5 stuff for all my life practically, but the blues had been the main music in my family. I just wanted to jam, but I couldn't get no pros to do that kinda thing," Tito told the outlet.

Though Michael had passed away, Tito carried the Jackson family torch of quality in everything he did. We lost a heck of a musician, and the world of music is a little less unique without him. Rest in Peace, Tito Jackson.