Float Your Cares Away on This Incredible Tiny Houseboat

One Kentucky company has taken tiny living to the water, and it's the best thing we've seen in a long time.

Plenty of us have wanted to just sail off into the sunset, but it's not exactly feasible for many of us. Harbor Cottage Houseboats of Somerset, Ky. has made that dream possible.

Harbor Cottage builds tiny house boats starting as low as $9,000 and they're completely adorable. They can get pretty pricy depending on what kind of add-ons you want, but you could make them however you want to.

This tiny houseboat has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a spacious kitchen as well as an upper deck and two covered porches.

The kitchen boasts a microwave, full size fridge and oven.

The bathroom doesn't feel tiny because it includes a bathtub and a large vanity.

The upstairs deck is 400 square feet, which is large enough for plenty of recreational activities. Harbor Houseboats installed a hot tub, bar and slide onto their model tiny houseboat. It's a cool example of some tempting entertainment options you could put on yours.

Built-in shelving holds drawers that can be used for storage or clothing. There are even more built ins in the closet.

The company builds the tiny houseboats on Lake Cumberland, which has a reputation for being the Houseboat capital of the world. They also rent out their creations as vacation properties.

Tiny houses have been all the rage for the past few years, but tiny houseboats may be even more desirable for those looking to downsize their living situation.

This article was originally published in 2017.

