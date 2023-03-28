No one gets through life unscathed. Even those in a position to help others aren't immune to struggles, challenges and tragedies. But it's how we handle and grow from adversity that ultimately shapes our lives -- which is exactly what Reese Witherspoon's latest project explores.

Tiny Beautiful Things follows writer Clare Kinkade (Kathryn Hahn) as she reluctantly accepts an unpaid position penning anonymous advice letters under the name Sugar while her own life falls apart around her. But in her attempts to guide others, she starts to process her own experiences and find her way forward.

This emotional rollercoaster of a show is already gearing up to be a hit, with Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, teaming up with Hulu to bring it to life. So what can we expect? Let's dive into all the details surrounding Tiny Beautiful Things.

It's Based On An NYT Bestseller

Tiny Beautiful Things is based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Cheryl Strayed. The book -- which consists of real-life advice letters that Strayed wrote under the pseudonym Dear Sugar for the website The Rumpus -- has been praised for its deeply insightful and moving musings on life, love and loss.

This isn't the first time Strayed's words have been brought to the screen or the stage. Tiny Beautiful Things was adapted as an off-Broadway play starring Nia Vardalos back in 2016; and her memoir Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail was turned into a movie starring Witherspoon back in 2014.

While the book is based on Strayed's writing, it isn't exactly a mirror image of her own life. "We knew Clare isn't going to be [me exactly]," Strayed said during a recent press tour. "But many of her experiences had to be mine.

"She had to have a mother who died young of cancer, who got married young and then divorced. She had to grow up in a rural environment like I did. Those are the things that made me, those are the things that make Clare. So those are the pieces that come from my life."

The rest of the plot is pure fiction, making it an original story in its own right. And that's just one aspect that makes Tiny Beautiful Things so special.

It Stars Kathryn Hahn

Another reason to check out this limited series? Its star-studded cast.

None other than Kathryn Hahn takes on the lead role of Clare. You know her (and love her) from shows such as Transparent, Parks and Recreation and WandaVision. But Hahn is also no stranger to the big screen -- she's appeared in movies including Step Brothers, Bad Moms, We Are The Millers and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.

While she's definitely made her mark in the comedic space, this talented actress is ready to show off her more serious side -- and she says TV is the best format to do so. She explained during a recent press tour that it's nice to see "women's bodies that are older, that can feel deep, complicated [things that are] not the butt of the joke, and that are interesting, funny, illuminating and powerful. In all ways. And all different kinds of voices.

"I feel super psyched to be around at this age, at this time, in this medium."

Rounding out the stellar cast is Quentin Plair, who plays Clare's husband, Danny; and Tanzyn Crawford, who portrays their daughter, Rae. Sarah Pidgeon will star as Clare's younger self alongside Merritt Wever, who plays Frankie, Clare's mother.

It's Produced By Reese Witherspoon & Laura Dern

Sadly, Witherspoon will not be making any on-screen appearances in Tiny Little Things. But that doesn't mean she isn't involved with the show in a big way.

In addition to she and her production company teaming up with Hulu, Witherspoon is also reuniting with Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern, who will serve as an executive producer alongside her. The actresses also starred together in the film adaptation of Wild and are now working together once again to bring Strayed's words to the small screen.

Adding to the dream team is Liz Tigelaar, a writer who's adapting the book for the series much as she did with Little Fires Everywhere, a Hulu series based on Celeste Ng's novel of the same name that starred Witherspoon alongside Kerry Washington.

"It has been such an honor to work with Cheryl Strayed -- a writer who has had such a profound impact on my life -- and, along with an amazing writing staff, adapt her book into a series," she said. "Just like Dear Sugar, the advice column she helmed, Cheryl brings compassion, wisdom, humor and love to everything she does -- and this show is no different."

It Premieres In April

Luckily, we don't have to wait long to binge this limited series. Tiny Beautiful Things will premiere on Hulu on April 7.

