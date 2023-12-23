Timothy Olyphant, known for his charismatic screen presence and versatile performances, is set to star in a major role in FX's upcoming series in the "Alien" franchise, created by the critically acclaimed Noah Hawley. Olyphant, who has a history of standout roles in FX hits like "Justified" and a recurring part in Hawley's "Fargo" anthology series, is slated to play Kirsh, a synth character who acts as a mentor and trainer, sources revealed to Deadline.

This highly anticipated series marks a reunion for Olyphant and Hawley, whose collaborative magic was proven in Hawley's FX anthology series, "Fargo." Olyphant's knack for bringing complex characters to life, coupled with Hawley's storytelling prowess, heralds an exciting addition to the "Alien" saga. Set three decades before the events of the original 1979 film, the series is a prequel that promises to explore the infamous universe with a fresh perspective.

Hawley, who also brought the world "Legion," has been a transformative force in television, known for his unique voice and vision. "Fargo," his standout series on FX, has been a testament to his ability to blend dark humor with gripping drama. The "Alien" series, set to be another jewel in FX's crown, will be Hawley's first foray into the science fiction horror genre, a territory he is well-equipped to tackle with his rich background in suspenseful and character-driven narratives.

The release date for the "Alien" series is projected for the first half of 2025, following a production schedule set to resume in early 2024. The series, executive produced by Ridley Scott, is expected to be a groundbreaking chapter in the "Alien" franchise, which has captivated audiences for decades with its blend of horror and science fiction.

Olyphant's previous roles have showcased his range, from the laconic and law-bending Raylan Givens in "Justified" to his more recent portrayal in the limited series follow-up, "Justified: City Primeval." His performance in "Deadwood" and a self-deprecating turn in "The Grinder" have established him as a force majeure of television acting.

The "Alien" series' cast includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis, among others, forming a tapestry of characters set to explore the existential threats posed by both extraterrestrial and artificial life forms. With Hawley at the helm, the series is expected to delve into the classic science fiction question of humanity's place in the universe.