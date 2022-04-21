Timberhawk Hall, New Nashville-Area Music Venue, Set to Open in 2023

A brand new music venue is headed to the Nashville area. Timberhawk Hall is set to open in historic Madison, Tenn. in 2023.

Led by brothers and music-lovers Fred, Duncan and Patrick Kennedy, the venue has sourced local talent, from artists to hospitality specialists, to create a concert hall that reflects and serves the community.

"The most rewarding part of working Timberhawk has been seeing how a project can have the opportunity and the potential to affect the community, and be a part of that community," President and co-founder Fred Kennedy says. "It's amazing to see how important that isto the community, and how much they care."

The venue will feature reclaimed timbers from Montana's Big Timberworks, custom artwork and installations from Nashville artisans and makers, colored art-glass windows designed by artist Katherine E. Bash (PhD Architecture, MFA Design) of London and produced from Germany's internationally renowned glass and mosaic studio Mayer of Munich and more. The campus surrounding the venue will include a beer garden and a two-story green room for artists and crews.

"The intention we have at Timberhawk Hall is to create a dynamic playground for established and emerging artists, where the whole communityfeels welcome and can share in this live creation with the artists," Senior Talent Buyer Santo Pullella says. "We hope the fans feel inspired by their experience and take that energy homewith them.

According to a press release, the venue and campus were "designed to recall other notable buildings in the Madison area."

"The Timberhawk Hall project provides a first-class venue that will be enjoyed and appreciated across our community, by residents and visitors alike," Nashville Mayor John Cooper says. "I'm grateful to all who have been involved in this important neighborhood investment and excited for its official opening."

