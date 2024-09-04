Tim Walz's Family Support Trump For Presidential Race In Bombshell New Photo

Well, this is awkward! In a new photo going around online, Tim Walz's family appears to be supporting Donald Trump for the presidential race.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know Gov. Tim Walz is the vice presidential candidate for the Democrats and Kamala Harris's running mate. However, several of Walz's families appear to support his political rival instead. Nebraska GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster shared the photo. Since then, several Republican pundits have also circulated it.

It appears the photo is real and was initially shared by a family friend. The relatives in the photo appear to be Walz's relatives through his grandfather's brother. In the photo, they're wearing Nebraska Walz's for Trump t-shirts. While it's not his immediate family, it certainly probably stings.

This is Tim Walz's family, sending a message. Photo is 100% real. pic.twitter.com/MLxpiJEE7c — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 4, 2024

Tim Walz's Brother Opposes Him

Meanwhile, Walz's older brother Jeff has previously spoken against his brother. He shared on social media that he's completely against what his brother stand for.

"I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology," he said. However, he later said that he didn't mean to try to enter a political discourse.

"It wasn't my intent, it wasn't our intent as a family, to put something out there to influence the general public," Jeff Walz told NewsNation. "I was getting a lot of feedback from my friends, old acquaintances, thinking that I was feeling the same way that my brother did on the issues, and I was trying to clarify that just to friends."

He said he used social media to set things straight. He said, "I used Facebook, which wasn't the right platform to do that. But I will say, I don't agree with his policies."

Others told him that he should speak up and publicly endorse Trump. However, he prefers to just keep his thoughts to himself. But he's also torn about taking that public step.

"I've thought long and hard about doing something like that! I'm torn between that and just keeping my family out of it," Jeff replied. He threatened his political brother saying he had stories. "The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future."