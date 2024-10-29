Tim McGraw’s Daughter Makes Divisive Statement As Political Race Heats Up

Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie has entered the chat. The singer's daughter recently made a bold but divisive statement about the political election.

Taking to social media, Gracie made it clear that she's standing with Kamala Harris over Donald Trump. She also questioned how anyone could support Trump. She shared a statement by actress and singer Malynda Hale to her Instagram stories.

"I cannot believe how hard we have to work to convince people that a qualified woman of color who has dedicated her life to public service and operates with grace, dignity, and empathy is a better candidate to lead this country than a man who was a reality television star, is a sexual predator, filed for bankruptcy at least 6 times," Hale wrote. Hale also added, "I feel like I'm going crazy."

This comes after McGraw himself implied that he also supported Harris in a birthday message to his daughter. He wrote, "Our girls could not have a better role model in their lives as how to be an incredibly strong woman. And how to believe in themselves and be in charge of their lives (every aspect of their lives)! Let's honor the women in our lives with respect and make sure that we fight for their rights right alongside them!"

Tim McGraw On Politics

Of course, none of that should be that surprising. McGraw previously let his feeling about politics known. He believed politics to be very divisive.

"I think the 24 hour news cycle has the most to do with it. And we're always on these devices all the time and hearing stuff that's not necessarily true or stuff that's, just sort of this small segment, instead of hearing what the majority of people really think and feel," he shares in the interview. "And I think for the most part, if we can get back to just realizing that we're more alike than we are different...and I always try to just let my music speak to that."

He also called January 6, 2020 one of the saddest days in history.

"[January 6] was one of the saddest days in our country's history, I believe," he says. "It was tough to watch. And I couldn't believe that it had actually happened. And hopefully it will never happen again."

"I'm not going to give [Trump] any air," he adds. "From my perspective and my world, that's just so far out there that I can't even put words to it. I want what's best for our country. I want what's best for the majority of people in our country. I think that everybody deserves the right to live their life in the best way that they possibly can and to soar in the best way. I think that we certainly need to get back to some civility, on both sides."