Tim McGraw's Daughter Goes After Trump Supporters In Angry Social Media Rant

Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie isn't really a happy camper right now. She took to social media to blast Trump supporters and declare democracy is dead.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Depending on which side of the camp you fall on, you may either agree with her or think she's being a tad bit dramatic. Donald Trump seized the election, beating out Kamala Harris for presidency. Trump showed a dominant force with the president-elect winning the popular vote as well.

His win was disappointing for McGraw.

"Overwhelming feelings of disappointment, true deep anger and anxiety, despair and sadness," McGraw wrote on her Instagram stories. "(Expletive) anyone who allowed this to happen. Y'all voted for a person with an abhorrent rhetoric and disposition. The blatant disregard some of yall have for your friends and your families is absolutely disgusting. A complete and utter disgrace. Democracy is dead."

Previously, she shared a quote by singer Malynda Hale praising Kamala Harris and questioning how anyone could vote for Trump.

"I cannot believe how hard we have to work to convince people that a qualified woman of color who has dedicated her life to public service and operates with grace, dignity, and empathy is a better candidate to lead this country than a man who was a reality television star, is a sexual predator, filed for bankruptcy at least 6 times," Hale wrote. Hale also added, "I feel like I'm going crazy."

Tim McGraw On Trump

As for Tim McGraw, himself, the singer appears to also have supported Harris for presidency. There's a lot of disappointed people around that household to be sure.

He wrote, "Our girls could not have a better role model in their lives as how to be an incredibly strong woman. And how to believe in themselves and be in charge of their lives (every aspect of their lives)! Let's honor the women in our lives with respect and make sure that we fight for their rights right alongside them!"

Previously, McGraw shared his disdain for Trump and his politics.

"[January 6] was one of the saddest days in our country's history, I believe," he says. "It was tough to watch. And I couldn't believe that it had actually happened. And hopefully it will never happen again."

"I'm not going to give [Trump] any air," he also adds. "From my perspective and my world, that's just so far out there that I can't even put words to it. I want what's best for our country. I want what's best for the majority of people in our country. I think that everybody deserves the right to live their life in the best way that they possibly can and to soar in the best way. I think that we certainly need to get back to some civility, on both sides."