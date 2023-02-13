Tim McGraw Shows Off Football Skills in New Video: 'I'm No Patrick Mahomes'

Tim McGraw is a known football fan, and he puts his football skills to the test in a recent video shared to social media. The inspiration for the clip came from a video shared by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In the original video, Mahomes challenges State Farm spokesman "Jake from State Farm" to a throwing contest in which they try to pop a balloon taped to a wall by throwing the football. McGraw attempts the same challenge in his video, although he admits he's "no Patrick Mahomes."

"Saw @patrickmahomes do this football toss and found out I've still got a little bit of arm in me after all," he wrote in the caption. "Good luck to both teams.... excited for a good game!! #SuperBowl"

The singer first throws the football over the shoulder, and he successfully pops the balloon. When he attempts to throw it behind his back, however, he's not so lucky, and he misses. He is able to complete the challenge on his second behind-the-back throw though. McGraw as clearly pleased by his performance of the challenge, and he issues a suggestion to Mahomes, saying he's available to play backup for the Super Bowl winner.

McGraw got in the Super Bowl weekend fun by headlining West Fest in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Feb. 11. He shared a recap video from the appearance showing him throwing a signed football into the crowd. Bailey Zimmerman also performed at the event.

"Awesome night in AZ! Stay safe and enjoy the #SuperBowl. Let the games begin!" he wrote alongside the video.

McGraw is set to perform at a handful of shows over the spring and summer months, with his next gig scheduled for April 29th in St. Louis.

