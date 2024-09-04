Tim McGraw Reflects On Blue Collar Work He Did At Start Of His Career

Country music is the soundtrack of hard-working Americans who don't mind getting their hands dirty. It is devoid of artifice and pretentiousness. It's real and gritty and authentic. So it was really no surprise when Tim McGraw, one of country music's most enduring superstars, talked candidly recently about the blue-collar work he did long before he was a famous performer.

Tim McGraw Was Formerly A Roofer

He Looks Back At His Pre-Singing Career

Roofing is grueling physical labor. It can be dangerous as well. Roofing won't make you rich. But Tim McGraw did it long ago, as he acknowledged to KCYE-FM Radio via roofingcontractor.com. The honest work paid the bills and put food on the table.

"Growing up in Louisiana, I roofed a lot. When you're having dinner or something, and somebody comes up for an autograph, and they always say, 'Well, I bet you're tired of doing this,' or 'I bet you hate doing this,' or 'This gets old.' And I'm like, 'Look, it's better than roofing.' That's usually my comeback," McGraw explained.

Roofing Wasn't Tim McGraw's Only Job Back Then

Actually, Tim McGraw, 57, was quite the job-hopper back in the day. According to the website of 107.9 Coyote Country, he said, "I've had a lot of side jobs, a lot of construction work. I did the old calling bank thing. I did that quite a bit. Gosh, I worked at restaurants. I worked as a line cook during my time. I roofed a lot."

That's a pretty packed resume, Tim! Even in those days, he was an industrious go-getter. That's a trait that has stood McGraw in good stead in the highly competitive recording industry.

His Life Has Changed Immensely Since Then

Tim McGraw Is Hugely Successful Today But He Is Still A Modest Guy

His mantel must be sagging under the heft of all the awards he has won over the years. McGraw has brought home many prestigious accolades from the Country Music Association Billboard, and the Academy of Country Music. He has won three Grammy Awards and had an impressive 20 Grammy nominations.

You've come a long way, Tim! Roofing may be in your rear-view mirror, nut you never forgot or disparaged your roots. You are one class act!