The perfect Mother's Day gift for a Tim McGraw fan became available after the "Humble and Kind" singer took to social media last Thursday (April 23) to tease an upcoming project.

"Moms are amazing, and we're making something special to celebrate them!!," wrote McGraw on Instagram. "All you have to do is send us videos of you and your mom, and we might use it in our video! Go to the link in my bio and follow the directions."

McGraw paired the announcement with a photo of his mother, Elizabeth Ann D'agostino (aka Betty Trimble). His wife Faith Hill's the mom of Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, so two women in the country music star's life should get some face time in the music video. Beyond them, McGraw wants vintage or modern footage or still images of other special moms from all walks of life.

It sounds like a fun trip down memory lane for those of us stuck at home thanks to COVID-19 (coronavirus) restrictions. Plus your mother might appear on CMT.

Submissions will be accepted through this Friday, May 1 via the email address [email protected].

It's McGraw's latest tribute to his parents. Back in January, he memorialized his late father Tug McGraw, a longtime major league pitcher and two time World Series champion, with a special music video for the song "Live Like You Were Dying."

Tim McGraw did not meet Tug until after the future country star turned 17. Before discovering his own birth certificate at age 11, Tim McGraw believed that his stepdad, Horace Smith, was his biological father. His real dad's name had been scratched out on the document, but his occupation, baseball player, remained legible.

The McGraws eventually became close, as captured in the tribute video which shows the former MLB star interacting with his son and Hill. The father and son even starred in a Bud Light commercial together.