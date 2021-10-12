Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage and Confronts Hecklers During Concert

Tim Mcgraw has made it clear his concerts are a safe space only! During his recent concert in Reno, Nevada, the country singer got heavily frustrated with some hecklers that he event went into the crowd to confront them. The 54-year-old halted the show on Saturday, which took place at the Nugget Event Center, during his performance of "Just To See You Smile." In the middle of the song, several fans began to notice something was wrong, quickly letting the singer know.

TMZ obtained a video of the incident, which shows McGraw forgetting some of the lyrics to his song, powering through the distraction. Unfortunately, the distraction got the singer's attention even more, and began going back and forward with hecklers on stage. In one video, Mcgraw can be seen telling the heckles that if they didn't like how the show was going, they could leave. (TMZ video below.)

Unfortunately, the confrontation wasn't enough, so the artist jumped down from the stage and verbally spoke with them. It is unclear exactly what the singer said before he quickly got back on stage and continued.

But, several people in the crowd were getting aggressive and annoyed at the country music singer for stopping the show. Resuming the show, the singer stated, "If I forget words tonight, just know I'm old. And I'm shooting a movie and I'm working with my wife."

The singer was referencing his upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel, "1883" which also features his wife, Faith Hill. He continued, "There are a lot of variables in that situation. So, if I forget the words, sing along with me and help me out."

The Grammy Award winner is also set to co-star alongside Sam Elliott and Billy Bob Thornton, which will take place years before the Dutton family have successfully built their Yellowstone empire. The actors will embark on a journey west through the Great Plains to start a new American family life.

