Tim McGraw Gets Blasted For Partnering With Planet Fitness Amid Boycotts

Tim McGraw has partnered with Planet Fitness. What should have been an ordinary partnership has turned into a subject for controversy. Fans are not pleased with McGraw for partnering with the gym brand.

He wrote on X, "Getting up and moving is such an important part of my day, so I partnered with @PlanetFitness to give my fans a chance to get moving with a special offer. For a limited time you can get your FIRST MONTH FREE at Planet Fitness when you use promo code "MCGRAW". And when you join online, consider supporting the Judgement Free Generation® initiative to create a better tomorrow by donating to Boys and Girls Clubs of America."

Responses were less than happy. One wrote, "Sell out. This dude sold his soul along time ago." Another wrote, "Tim. My man. Planet Fitness bro? They allow men in the women's bathrooms and vice versa. Gross."

Yet another wrote, "Lololololololo This was an epic failure on your part, Tim...country folks usually don't support woke companies that don't protect the safety of real women." Still, another wrote, "Seriously, you had to partner with a company who doesn't give a d—n about actual women's safety. So disappointing."

Planet Fitness Bans Woman

So what exactly is going on? Well, Planet Fitness banned a woman from their gyms after she posted a photo of a transgender woman in the woman's locker room. The man claimed to be transitioning to a woman. The woman asked a Planet Fitness employee about it, saying she felt uncomfortable. In response, the employee told her to use a stall.

After banning the woman, Planet Fitness released a statement. It read, "As the home of the Judgement Free Zone, Planet Fitness is committed to creating an inclusive environment. Our gender identity non-discrimination policy states that members and guests may use the gym facilities that best align with their sincere, self-reported gender identity. The member who posted on social media violated our mobile device policy that prohibits taking photos of individuals in the locker room, which resulted in their membership being terminated."

As a result, several people boycotted the gym brand resulting in a loss of memberships. Chief Financial Officer Tom Fitzgerald reported, "The first part of March was pretty good, and then once social media sort of blew up over our policy issue, we definitely saw a change in the results in the back half of March. Joins and cancels were fairly significantly affected. The good news is we've seen the joins rebound, but cancels have remained elevated."