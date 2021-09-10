Tim McGraw decided to surprise his fans with an epic cover of George Strait's classic song, "You Look So Good in Love." Taking a break from his busy acting and singing schedule, McGraw posted the video clip to his Instragam performing the classic country song. The singer is seen seated on a stool while wearing jeans, a sleeveless t-shirt, and a baseball cap as he sings over an acoustic guitar.

Showcasing his glorious vocal cords, Mcgraw captioned the video, "It's always a good day to sing some @georgestrait." As expected, the video received several high praises from fans all over the world with one user commenting, "You could sing a menu and I would be enthralled. What a gift of a voice the good Lord gave you."

Read More: 'I Was Scared': Tim McGraw Reveals How Faith Hill Helped Him Get Sober

The country music singer has had quite a busy schedule these past few months, after the announcement that he is set to make another debut on TV soon. Joining his wife, Faith Hill, the duo will star in the upcoming Yellowstone Spinoff. 1833 is a prequel to Paramount Network's hit show, Yellowstone. McGraw and Hill are set to play James and Marget Dutton, the grandparent of John Dutton.

Dutton is portrayed by the legendary Kevin Costner. 1883 will follow the family as they headed West from Texas to Montana, where they will establish the ranch which serves as the set for the original show. The prequel will premiere on Paramount + on December 19th.

Paramount has been heavily teasing Yellowstone fans with trailers for their upcoming 4th season. The end of season 3 shows blurry endings for the Dutton family, Kayce, Beth, and John, after they were all attacked by an unknown villain and left for dead.

Related Videos