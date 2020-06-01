Tim McGraw Speaks Out on Racial Injustice: 'Our Collective Heart Should Break'

Tim McGraw took to social media on May 31 to address racial injustice in America as protests are held around the country after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in police custody after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin has since been fired from the police department and arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

"Nobody's ever improved on the ideal that all are created equal and that we should love one another as we love ourselves....I don't know how it feels to be black in America. I don't know how it feels to walk down the street at night and feel eyes of suspicion. I don't know what it's like to carry the worry for my child simply because they are black. I won't pretend to," McGraw wrote on Facebook. "I believe that love, respect and understanding of each other is a light to guide our way.

Our collective heart should break with every injustice brought to light. Our collective voices should be heard for each and every injustice brought to light, for there are many in the darkness. We must find a way to shine light on what is happening.

Find a way to talk, Find a way to understand, Find a way to hold accountable those who won't see, won't understand and won't love."

"I wish I knew the answers. I'm just a man who loves his family. And wants this world, this country, this life to be experienced to the best of any child's imagination and ability. Without regard to color, creed, religion or sexual orientation," McGraw wrote. "It's just time that we understand that your child feels and loves. My children feel and love. All children feel and love. Hate is observed and taught."

Other country artists who've spoken out include Shania Twain, Maren Morris, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay and Thomas Rhett, who spoke about his daughters and witnessing his tour family deal with racism on the road.

"When I witnessed the horrific murder of George and think about the mistreatment of other black men and women in America, I am heartbroken and angry," Rhett wrote. "I get scared when I think about my daughters and what kind of world they will be growing up in and how my JOB as a father is to show them how to lead with love in the face of hate. To know their worth and value as not only women but human beings."

