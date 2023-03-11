Tim McGraw Helps Dad With Stage 4 Cancer Record 'My Little Girl' For Daughters' Weddings

Tim McGraw made a very special dream come true for a Wellington, Fla. man with stage 4 glioblastoma.

Per the American Cancer Society, 37-year-old Micheal Hugo has a 22 percent five-year relative survival rate, so he's been planning ways to make sure he stays a part of his 6 and 7 year old daughters' lives. He's written letters for them to read at different personal milestones, but he wanted to do something more special for their wedding days.

"One of my dreams is to be with my little girls for their wedding, and be there, dancing with them," Hugo said in a viral video from his local ABC affiliate, WPBF.

To pull this off, Hugo asked one of his favorite country stars to sing a duet with him. Hugo cited 2004's "Live Like You Were Dying" as an inspiration. McGraw was compelled to record the song, which is about enjoying each day like it's your last, by father Tug McGraw's battle with a malignant brain tumor.

Advertisement

Hugo was pitching a different McGraw hit, though, with "My Little Girl" as his dream collaboration. Fittingly, it's about a father who knows that no matter how old she gets, his daughter will always be his little girl.

The idea for footage to play at Hugo's daughters' weddings could've set up for a video call sometime during McGraw's busy schedule, but the country star went a step above. The clip ends with McGraw and the entire Hugo family gathered near a piano.

McGraw penned 2006 single "My Little Girl" with Tom Douglas, making the No. 2 hit the first McGraw single he co-wrote. The double-platinum smash entered the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, in part because it's featured in the film Flicka, which co-stars McGraw.