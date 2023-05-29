Talent clearly runs deep in the McGraw family. Gracie McGraw, the daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, recently shared a video of her performance of Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" from the New York City concert series Broadway Sings.

McGraw delivered a stunning, stripped-down version (arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes) of the 1979 Queen classic.

"I had no voice for three weeks and was freaking out because I had a job to do, got a steroid shot that lasted me through these shows (BARELY)... then the week after found out I had inflamed vocal chords that were bruised and fully injured," McGraw wrote about the performance on Instagram. "This group is some of the greatest musicians you'll ever get the chance of hearing , and I am lucky enough to get perform with them frequently. Thank you @broadway_sings @coreymach for having the confidence in me to put me up there with these people who I, not only look up to, but hope to embody/ learn even a modicum of their talents while working with them."

McGraw's post was flooded with comments praising her vocals, including one from Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman, who commented "Love!"

Advertisement

Gracie's vocal talents went viral a few years ago when her father shared a video of the two of them singing the Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb duet "Woman in Love" on a road trip. Tim McGraw re-shared the clip for Gracie's 24th birthday, writing a heartfelt message about his oldest daughter.

"I'm so proud of her!" Tim McGraw wrote. "She is so talented and capable....she can do anything she sets her mind to.....above all, she has a heart of gold, loves her family and friends unconditionally, she is simply a jewel in this world and I am so proud of the young woman she has become."

All three of Tim and Faith's daughters inherited singing chops from their famous parents. Gracie formed a band called Tingo while in high school, while middle daughter Maggie is a member of a rock band called Sister Supply. Youngest daughter Audrey hasn't expressed interest in pursuing music, but a video of a then 14-year-old Audrey singing The Chicks' "Traveling Soldier" is proof enough that she shares her family's musical talent.

Advertisement

"We're so proud of our daughters because the world that they grew up in, it can easily make the kids turn out differently," McGraw told TODAY in 2019. "They have such big hearts, and they work hard at the things that they want to accomplish."

READ MORE: Tim McGraw Surprises Rising Country Star With Kind Act