Tim Matheson Says He Slept With 'Cheers' Star On Same Day He Bedded Three Other Women

Tim Matheson detailed a rather raunchy day in his life in his memoir Damn Glad To Meet You.

The day before his 33rd birthday, the director unveiled that he slept with four different women, including both Kirstie Alley and his at-the-time girlfriend. He was dating an Emmy-award-winning actress who he didn't name in the story. He was more than happy to name Kirstie Alley, however.

Bear in mind that while this is all happening, his girlfriend is in New York. Or, at least, she was supposed to be.

He begins his tale with his first visitor, an unnamed woman who he'd "spent time with" before. He remembered her saying, "Hey, hey... So ... I know it's your birthday tomorrow. And ... I wanted to give you an early present." Pretty promising stuff.

Matheson decided to invite her in and they got to it on the couch downstairs.

Merely a couple hours later, another woman calls at his door at 2:30 pm. For this encounter, he writes, "At my doorstep this time, a beautiful waitress I knew who worked a couple of blocks down the street. 'I have to work all tomorrow,' she said, pouting her puffy waitress lips. 'So I wanted to wish you a happy birthday today.'"

I think you know where that's heading.

You may have noticed that the first two women he slept with within hours before his birthday were not Kirstie Alley nor his girlfriend. And this is where the story gets very interesting.

Tim Matheson Once Slept With Kirstie Alley

Only a few hours later, he gets a phone call from none other than Kirstie Alley.

"Tim! Who is this?" he asked.

"You know damn well who it is," she replied.

This was five years before Alley would receive her role in Cheers, when she was in her "fun Wichita-gal-now-in-L.A. partying phase." Matheson invites her over and they get down to it. Afterward, they chat for some time.

In a surprising twist, Matheson then writes, "My New York girlfriend now stood in the threshold of the bedroom. New York was still probably twenty-eight hundred miles away, but she unquestionably was not."

He (rightfully so) got caught by his girlfriend, who was not happy in the slightest. She fled the house, but Matheson caught up with her. After groveling and realizing how much his girlfriend meant to him, he knew he had to buck his ideas up.

Inexplicably, they still slept together.