Tim Allen Finishes Shooting New Sitcom Pilot — What We Know About New Mystery Show

Tim Allen is Home Improvement, but he's hoping to entice viewers with his upcoming ABC sitcom. Shifting Gears has been on the hush-hush for the past couple of months. The "obvious" concrete information we've gleaned is that Allen recently finished shooting the pilot.

Shot the new pilot last Friday here on the Disney lot where it all began. pic.twitter.com/QU6hB8Is9h — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) June 12, 2024

However, if you know where to look, you can always find the information you seek! ABC tactfully gave everyone the elevator pitch for the show a few months ago.

"Matt [Allen] is the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt's estranged daughter Riley [Kat Dennings] and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins."

Though I'd read the logline before, I didn't realize Dennings would be cast as Allen's daughter! Per Variety, we also now know that Froy Gutierrez will be in the show as Nick, "Matt's son and Riley's younger brother. He's a game coder but put his life on hold to come home and help his father at the shop."

Gutierrez is a relative Hollywood newcomer, most prominently appearing in Hocus Pocus 2 and Teen Wolf (for a season).

Another familiar face joining the cast is Daryl Mitchell, who starred in Galaxy Quest alongside Allen! (We'd be here all day if I went over Mitchell's Hollywood credentials.) Mitchell will be playing the role of Ed, "a former Marine. He's a mechanic at the shop and 'work husband' of Frankie."

The actress playing Frankie has yet to be announced.

I guess we may as well see how people feel about the pilot episode wrapping up.

